As of September 1 the Miami Dolphins' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +2500, put them 10th in the league.

Watch the Dolphins this season on Fubo!

Dolphins Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +300

+300 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2500

Looking to place a futures bet on the Dolphins to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Miami Betting Insights

Miami went 9-8-0 ATS last season.

Dolphins games hit the over eight out of 17 times last season.

Offensively, Miami ranked sixth in the with 364.5 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 18th in total defense (337.8 yards allowed per contest).

At home last season, the Dolphins were 6-2. Away, they were 3-6.

Miami won twice as the underdog (2-5) and went 7-3 as the favorite last season.

The Dolphins were 3-3 in the AFC East and 7-5 in the AFC as a whole.

Dolphins Impact Players

Tua Tagovailoa passed for 3,548 yards (272.9 per game), completing 64.8% of his passes, with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 13 games last year.

Click here to read about Tagovailoa's 2023 fantasy outlook!

Tyreek Hill had 119 catches for 1,710 yards (100.6 per game) and seven touchdowns in 17 games.

Should you draft Hill in fantasy this year? Click here to learn more!

In the passing game a season ago, Jaylen Waddle scored eight TDs, hauling in 75 balls for 1,356 yards (79.8 per game).

Is Waddle worth a roster spot in fantasy this year? Click here to do some more research!

Raheem Mostert rushed for 891 yards (55.7 per game) and three touchdowns in 16 games.

Click here to learn more about Mostert's 2023 fantasy value!

In 17 games last year, Christian Wilkins recorded 3.5 sacks to go with 16.0 TFL and 98 tackles.

Bet on Dolphins to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dolphins Player Futures

2023-24 Dolphins NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Chargers - +2500 2 September 17 @ Patriots - +6600 3 September 24 Broncos - +4500 4 October 1 @ Bills - +900 5 October 8 Giants - +6600 6 October 15 Panthers - +8000 7 October 22 @ Eagles - +800 8 October 29 Patriots - +6600 9 November 5 @ Chiefs - +600 BYE - - - - 11 November 19 Raiders - +8000 12 November 24 @ Jets - +1800 13 December 3 @ Commanders - +8000 14 December 11 Titans - +10000 15 December 17 Jets - +1800 16 December 24 Cowboys - +1500 17 December 31 @ Ravens - +1800 18 January 7 Bills - +900

Odds are current as of September 1 at 5:20 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.