The Atlanta Dream (17-19) will visit the Minnesota Lynx (17-19) after dropping eight consecutive road games. The game starts at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, September 1, 2023.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Dream vs. Lynx matchup.

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Dream vs. Lynx Game Info

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ION

ION Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Arena: Target Center

Dream vs. Lynx Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup across different sportsbooks.

Dream vs. Lynx Betting Trends

The Dream have won 17 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 16 times.

The Lynx have compiled an 18-17-0 record against the spread this year.

Atlanta is 8-6 ATS this season when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.

Minnesota is 13-11 ATS this season when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.

Dream games have hit the over 15 out of 35 times this season.

So far this season, 20 out of the Lynx's 36 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.