Garrett Hampson vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Garrett Hampson (batting .524 in his past 10 games) and the Miami Marlins face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Jake Irvin. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Nationals.
Garrett Hampson Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Garrett Hampson At The Plate
- Hampson has 10 doubles, a triple, a home run and 14 walks while batting .282.
- In 57.1% of his 56 games this season, Hampson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in just one game this year.
- In nine games this season (16.1%), Hampson has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (5.4%) he had two or more.
- In 19 of 56 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Garrett Hampson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|30
|.290
|AVG
|.275
|.371
|OBP
|.348
|.452
|SLG
|.338
|8
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|6
|19/6
|K/BB
|24/8
|1
|SB
|2
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals' 4.90 team ERA ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Nationals surrender the most home runs in baseball (204 total, 1.5 per game).
- Irvin (3-5 with a 4.38 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his 21st of the season.
- His last appearance was on Saturday against the Miami Marlins, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- In 20 games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.38, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .256 against him.
