On Friday, Garrett Hampson (batting .524 in his past 10 games) and the Miami Marlins face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Jake Irvin. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Nationals.

Garrett Hampson Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Garrett Hampson At The Plate

Hampson has 10 doubles, a triple, a home run and 14 walks while batting .282.

In 57.1% of his 56 games this season, Hampson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in just one game this year.

In nine games this season (16.1%), Hampson has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (5.4%) he had two or more.

In 19 of 56 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Other Marlins Players vs the Nationals

Garrett Hampson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 30 .290 AVG .275 .371 OBP .348 .452 SLG .338 8 XBH 4 1 HR 0 6 RBI 6 19/6 K/BB 24/8 1 SB 2

Nationals Pitching Rankings