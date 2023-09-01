Jacob Stallings vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins, including Jacob Stallings and his .423 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), take on starter Jake Irvin and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rays.
Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Jacob Stallings At The Plate
- Stallings has 10 doubles, two home runs and 23 walks while batting .194.
- Stallings has gotten a hit in 29 of 65 games this year (44.6%), with at least two hits on five occasions (7.7%).
- He has homered in two of 65 games played this season, and in 1% of his plate appearances.
- Stallings has picked up an RBI in 10 games this season (15.4%), with two or more RBI in three of those games (4.6%).
- He has scored at least one run 14 times this season (21.5%), including one multi-run game.
Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|29
|.216
|AVG
|.169
|.294
|OBP
|.293
|.299
|SLG
|.265
|6
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|1
|5
|RBI
|8
|26/10
|K/BB
|24/13
|0
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in the league with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.90).
- The Nationals give up the most home runs in baseball (204 total, 1.5 per game).
- The Nationals will send Irvin (3-5) to the mound to make his 21st start of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.38 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Miami Marlins, the righty tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- In 20 games this season, the 26-year-old has a 4.38 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .256 to opposing hitters.
