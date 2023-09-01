Jake Burger vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins, including Jake Burger (.308 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Jake Irvin and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Nationals.
Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Read More About This Game
Jake Burger At The Plate
- Burger leads Miami with 95 hits, batting .242 this season with 51 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 111th, his on-base percentage ranks 118th, and he is 12th in the league in slugging.
- Burger has reached base via a hit in 65 games this season (of 114 played), and had multiple hits in 25 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 22.8% of his games in 2023 (26 of 114), and 6.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Burger has driven home a run in 34 games this season (29.8%), including more than one RBI in 17.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on nine occasions..
- He has scored in 42.1% of his games this season (48 of 114), with two or more runs eight times (7.0%).
Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|13
|.365
|AVG
|.277
|.400
|OBP
|.358
|.442
|SLG
|.532
|4
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|3
|6
|RBI
|6
|11/1
|K/BB
|12/4
|0
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff is 29th in MLB with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.90).
- Nationals pitchers combine to surrender 204 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (most in baseball).
- Irvin gets the start for the Nationals, his 21st of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.38 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Miami Marlins, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 26-year-old has put together a 4.38 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings across 20 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .256 to opposing hitters.
