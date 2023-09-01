The Miami Marlins, including Jake Burger (.308 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Jake Irvin and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Nationals.

Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park

Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin

Jake Irvin TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Read More About This Game

Jake Burger At The Plate

Burger leads Miami with 95 hits, batting .242 this season with 51 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 111th, his on-base percentage ranks 118th, and he is 12th in the league in slugging.

Burger has reached base via a hit in 65 games this season (of 114 played), and had multiple hits in 25 of those games.

He has hit a home run in 22.8% of his games in 2023 (26 of 114), and 6.5% of his trips to the plate.

Burger has driven home a run in 34 games this season (29.8%), including more than one RBI in 17.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on nine occasions..

He has scored in 42.1% of his games this season (48 of 114), with two or more runs eight times (7.0%).

Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 13 .365 AVG .277 .400 OBP .358 .442 SLG .532 4 XBH 6 0 HR 3 6 RBI 6 11/1 K/BB 12/4 0 SB 0

