Jazz Chisholm vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins and Jazz Chisholm (.400 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starter Jake Irvin and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-5 with a double, a home run and three RBI) against the Nationals.
Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jazz Chisholm? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Jazz Chisholm At The Plate
- Chisholm has seven doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 17 walks while hitting .247.
- Chisholm has gotten at least one hit in 68.6% of his games this season (48 of 70), with at least two hits 14 times (20%).
- He has hit a long ball in 20% of his games in 2023 (14 of 70), and 5% of his trips to the dish.
- Chisholm has had an RBI in 24 games this season (34.3%), including six multi-RBI outings (8.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 35.7% of his games this year (25 of 70), with two or more runs six times (8.6%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|37
|.248
|AVG
|.246
|.305
|OBP
|.291
|.446
|SLG
|.457
|11
|XBH
|12
|6
|HR
|8
|14
|RBI
|20
|45/9
|K/BB
|40/8
|8
|SB
|9
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.7 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
- The Nationals' 4.90 team ERA ranks 27th across all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to surrender 204 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (most in the league).
- Irvin (3-5 with a 4.38 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his 21st of the season.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Miami Marlins, when he went six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.38, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 20 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .256 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.