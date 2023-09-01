The Miami Marlins and Jazz Chisholm (.400 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starter Jake Irvin and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-5 with a double, a home run and three RBI) against the Nationals.

Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Jazz Chisholm At The Plate

Chisholm has seven doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 17 walks while hitting .247.

Chisholm has gotten at least one hit in 68.6% of his games this season (48 of 70), with at least two hits 14 times (20%).

He has hit a long ball in 20% of his games in 2023 (14 of 70), and 5% of his trips to the dish.

Chisholm has had an RBI in 24 games this season (34.3%), including six multi-RBI outings (8.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 35.7% of his games this year (25 of 70), with two or more runs six times (8.6%).

Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 37 .248 AVG .246 .305 OBP .291 .446 SLG .457 11 XBH 12 6 HR 8 14 RBI 20 45/9 K/BB 40/8 8 SB 9

Nationals Pitching Rankings