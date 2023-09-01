Joey Wendle vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Marlins, including Joey Wendle (.179 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Jake Irvin and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Nationals.
Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Joey Wendle At The Plate
- Wendle is batting .230 with 15 doubles, three triples, a home run and 11 walks.
- In 46 of 83 games this season (55.4%) Wendle has had a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (12.0%).
- He has gone deep in only one game this season.
- Wendle has driven in a run in 15 games this year (18.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored a run in 23 games this season, with multiple runs five times.
Other Marlins Players vs the Nationals
Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|40
|.224
|AVG
|.236
|.243
|OBP
|.286
|.306
|SLG
|.341
|10
|XBH
|9
|0
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|9
|28/3
|K/BB
|32/8
|1
|SB
|4
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in the league with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals have a 4.90 team ERA that ranks 27th across all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to give up 204 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (most in baseball).
- The Nationals will send Irvin (3-5) out to make his 21st start of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.38 ERA and 84 strikeouts through 102 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Miami Marlins, when he went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- In 20 games this season, the 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.38, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .256 against him.
