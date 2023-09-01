The Miami Marlins, including Joey Wendle (.179 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Jake Irvin and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Nationals.

Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin

Jake Irvin TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Joey Wendle At The Plate

Wendle is batting .230 with 15 doubles, three triples, a home run and 11 walks.

In 46 of 83 games this season (55.4%) Wendle has had a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (12.0%).

He has gone deep in only one game this season.

Wendle has driven in a run in 15 games this year (18.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored a run in 23 games this season, with multiple runs five times.

Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 40 .224 AVG .236 .243 OBP .286 .306 SLG .341 10 XBH 9 0 HR 1 7 RBI 9 28/3 K/BB 32/8 1 SB 4

