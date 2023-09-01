The Miami Marlins, including Joey Wendle (.179 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Jake Irvin and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Nationals.

Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Wendle? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Joey Wendle At The Plate

  • Wendle is batting .230 with 15 doubles, three triples, a home run and 11 walks.
  • In 46 of 83 games this season (55.4%) Wendle has had a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (12.0%).
  • He has gone deep in only one game this season.
  • Wendle has driven in a run in 15 games this year (18.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored a run in 23 games this season, with multiple runs five times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Marlins Players vs the Nationals

Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
42 GP 40
.224 AVG .236
.243 OBP .286
.306 SLG .341
10 XBH 9
0 HR 1
7 RBI 9
28/3 K/BB 32/8
1 SB 4

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in the league with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Nationals have a 4.90 team ERA that ranks 27th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Nationals pitchers combine to give up 204 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (most in baseball).
  • The Nationals will send Irvin (3-5) out to make his 21st start of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.38 ERA and 84 strikeouts through 102 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Miami Marlins, when he went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
  • In 20 games this season, the 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.38, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .256 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.