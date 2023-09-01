Jon Berti -- with a slugging percentage of .240 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Washington Nationals, with Jake Irvin on the hill, on September 1 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Rays.

Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin

Jake Irvin TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Jon Berti At The Plate

Berti is batting .278 with 14 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 17 walks.

Berti has gotten a hit in 65 of 104 games this year (62.5%), with at least two hits on 22 occasions (21.2%).

He has hit a home run in 2.9% of his games in 2023 (three of 104), and 0.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 19.2% of his games this year, Berti has picked up at least one RBI. In five of those games (4.8%) he recorded more than one RBI.

He has scored in 30.8% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 6.7%.

Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 53 .269 AVG .286 .296 OBP .326 .331 SLG .383 9 XBH 10 0 HR 3 15 RBI 10 28/6 K/BB 39/11 6 SB 6

Nationals Pitching Rankings