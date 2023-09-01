Jon Berti vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Jon Berti -- with a slugging percentage of .240 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Washington Nationals, with Jake Irvin on the hill, on September 1 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Rays.
Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Jon Berti At The Plate
- Berti is batting .278 with 14 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 17 walks.
- Berti has gotten a hit in 65 of 104 games this year (62.5%), with at least two hits on 22 occasions (21.2%).
- He has hit a home run in 2.9% of his games in 2023 (three of 104), and 0.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 19.2% of his games this year, Berti has picked up at least one RBI. In five of those games (4.8%) he recorded more than one RBI.
- He has scored in 30.8% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 6.7%.
Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|53
|.269
|AVG
|.286
|.296
|OBP
|.326
|.331
|SLG
|.383
|9
|XBH
|10
|0
|HR
|3
|15
|RBI
|10
|28/6
|K/BB
|39/11
|6
|SB
|6
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in the league.
- The Nationals have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.90).
- Nationals pitchers combine to surrender 204 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (most in the league).
- Irvin (3-5) gets the starting nod for the Nationals in his 21st start of the season. He's put together a 4.38 ERA in 102 2/3 innings pitched, with 84 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Miami Marlins, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- The 26-year-old has amassed a 4.38 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings across 20 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .256 to opposing hitters.
