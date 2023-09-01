Jorge Soler -- with a slugging percentage of .615 in his past 10 games, including five home runs -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Washington Nationals, with Jake Irvin on the mound, on September 1 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Rays.

Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin

Jake Irvin TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jorge Soler? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jorge Soler At The Plate

Soler is hitting .239 with 21 doubles, 35 home runs and 56 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 114th in batting average, 83rd in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging.

In 79 of 125 games this year (63.2%) Soler has had a hit, and in 22 of those games he had more than one (17.6%).

He has gone deep in 24.8% of his games this year, and 6.6% of his trips to the plate.

Soler has driven home a run in 43 games this season (34.4%), including more than one RBI in 16.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

He has scored in 54 games this year, with multiple runs 13 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 63 .232 AVG .246 .294 OBP .355 .482 SLG .538 27 XBH 29 15 HR 20 33 RBI 38 61/20 K/BB 69/36 0 SB 1

Nationals Pitching Rankings