Jorge Soler vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Jorge Soler -- with a slugging percentage of .615 in his past 10 games, including five home runs -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Washington Nationals, with Jake Irvin on the mound, on September 1 at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Rays.
Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Jorge Soler At The Plate
- Soler is hitting .239 with 21 doubles, 35 home runs and 56 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 114th in batting average, 83rd in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging.
- In 79 of 125 games this year (63.2%) Soler has had a hit, and in 22 of those games he had more than one (17.6%).
- He has gone deep in 24.8% of his games this year, and 6.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Soler has driven home a run in 43 games this season (34.4%), including more than one RBI in 16.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- He has scored in 54 games this year, with multiple runs 13 times.
Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|63
|.232
|AVG
|.246
|.294
|OBP
|.355
|.482
|SLG
|.538
|27
|XBH
|29
|15
|HR
|20
|33
|RBI
|38
|61/20
|K/BB
|69/36
|0
|SB
|1
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Nationals have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.90).
- Nationals pitchers combine to surrender 204 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (most in the league).
- Irvin (3-5 with a 4.38 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Nationals, his 21st of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the right-hander threw six innings against the Miami Marlins, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- The 26-year-old has put up a 4.38 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings across 20 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .256 to his opponents.
