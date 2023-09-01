Josh Bell vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Josh Bell -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Washington Nationals, with Jake Irvin on the hill, on September 1 at 7:05 PM ET.
He had three hits (going 3-for-5) in his last game against the Nationals.
Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Josh Bell At The Plate
- Bell is batting .244 with 22 doubles, 19 home runs and 53 walks.
- Bell has picked up a hit in 65.9% of his 123 games this season, with multiple hits in 17.1% of them.
- In 14.6% of his games this year, he has homered, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 37.4% of his games this year, Bell has tallied at least one RBI. In 11 of those games (8.9%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 35 games this season (28.5%), including six multi-run games (4.9%).
Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|13
|.255
|AVG
|.306
|.321
|OBP
|.370
|.510
|SLG
|.592
|5
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|4
|6
|RBI
|7
|11/5
|K/BB
|16/5
|0
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Nationals' 4.90 team ERA ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Nationals surrender the most home runs in baseball (204 total, 1.5 per game).
- Irvin makes the start for the Nationals, his 21st of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.38 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday against the Miami Marlins, the right-hander tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.38, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 20 games this season. Opponents have a .256 batting average against him.
