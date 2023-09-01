Josh Bell -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Washington Nationals, with Jake Irvin on the hill, on September 1 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had three hits (going 3-for-5) in his last game against the Nationals.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Discover More About This Game

Josh Bell At The Plate

Bell is batting .244 with 22 doubles, 19 home runs and 53 walks.

Bell has picked up a hit in 65.9% of his 123 games this season, with multiple hits in 17.1% of them.

In 14.6% of his games this year, he has homered, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 37.4% of his games this year, Bell has tallied at least one RBI. In 11 of those games (8.9%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 35 games this season (28.5%), including six multi-run games (4.9%).

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 13 .255 AVG .306 .321 OBP .370 .510 SLG .592 5 XBH 6 4 HR 4 6 RBI 7 11/5 K/BB 16/5 0 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings