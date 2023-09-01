Luis Arraez -- .225 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Washington Nationals, with Jake Irvin on the hill, on September 1 at 7:05 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5) in his last appearance against the Nationals.

Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin

Jake Irvin TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Luis Arraez At The Plate

Arraez has an OPS of .836, fueled by an OBP of .391 to go with a slugging percentage of .445. All three of those stats rank first among Miami hitters this season.

Among qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks first, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is 66th in the league in slugging.

Arraez is batting .238 during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.

Arraez has picked up a hit in 79.7% of his 128 games this season, with at least two hits in 36.7% of those games.

In 3.9% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 0.9% of his trips to the dish.

Arraez has had an RBI in 39 games this season (30.5%), including 14 multi-RBI outings (10.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 38.3% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 5.5%.

Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 68 GP 60 .376 AVG .319 .409 OBP .371 .479 SLG .408 19 XBH 16 3 HR 2 33 RBI 25 10/15 K/BB 22/17 2 SB 0

