Luis Arraez vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Luis Arraez -- .225 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Washington Nationals, with Jake Irvin on the hill, on September 1 at 7:05 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5) in his last appearance against the Nationals.
Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Luis Arraez At The Plate
- Arraez has an OPS of .836, fueled by an OBP of .391 to go with a slugging percentage of .445. All three of those stats rank first among Miami hitters this season.
- Among qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks first, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is 66th in the league in slugging.
- Arraez is batting .238 during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- Arraez has picked up a hit in 79.7% of his 128 games this season, with at least two hits in 36.7% of those games.
- In 3.9% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 0.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Arraez has had an RBI in 39 games this season (30.5%), including 14 multi-RBI outings (10.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 38.3% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 5.5%.
Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|68
|GP
|60
|.376
|AVG
|.319
|.409
|OBP
|.371
|.479
|SLG
|.408
|19
|XBH
|16
|3
|HR
|2
|33
|RBI
|25
|10/15
|K/BB
|22/17
|2
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.7 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
- The Nationals have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.90).
- The Nationals allow the most home runs in baseball (204 total, 1.5 per game).
- Irvin gets the start for the Nationals, his 21st of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.38 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Miami Marlins, the righty went six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- In 20 games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.38, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .256 against him.
