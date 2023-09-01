Friday's contest between the Washington Nationals (62-73) and the Miami Marlins (67-67) at Nationals Park has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Nationals taking home the win. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET on September 1.

The Marlins will look to Eury Perez (5-4) versus the Nationals and Jake Irvin (3-5).

Marlins vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 1, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

How to Watch on TV: MASN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Marlins vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Nationals 6, Marlins 5.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Nationals

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Marlins Performance Insights

In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have a record of 2-3.

When it comes to hitting the over, Miami and its opponents are 2-8-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Marlins have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Marlins have been favorites in 60 games this season and won 36 (60%) of those contests.

Miami has entered 15 games this season favored by -175 or more and is 10-5 in those contests.

The Marlins have a 63.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Miami has scored the fourth-fewest runs in the majors this season with just 534 (four per game).

The Marlins have a 4.21 team ERA that ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Marlins Schedule