Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins play Joey Meneses and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Friday. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

The Nationals are +135 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favorite Marlins (-160). The over/under for the contest has been set at 8.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Marlins gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Marlins vs. Nationals Odds & Info

Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Marlins -160 +135 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marlins Recent Betting Performance

The Marlins have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Marlins and their opponents are 2-8-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Marlins' last 10 games.

Read More About This Game

Marlins Betting Records & Stats

The Marlins have won 60% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (36-24).

Miami has an 18-6 record (winning 75% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -160 or shorter.

The Marlins have a 61.5% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Miami has played in 133 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 59 times (59-69-5).

The Marlins have covered 66.7% of their games this season, going 4-2-0 ATS.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marlins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 38-31 29-36 31-28 35-39 51-50 15-17

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.