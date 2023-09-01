Jorge Soler and Lane Thomas will be among the stars on display when the Miami Marlins play the Washington Nationals on Friday at 7:05 PM ET, at Nationals Park.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marlins vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins are fourth-worst in MLB action with 129 home runs.

Miami ranks 21st in baseball, slugging .399.

The Marlins are sixth in MLB with a .258 batting average.

Miami is the fourth-lowest scoring team in baseball, averaging four runs per game (534 total).

The Marlins rank 23rd in MLB with an on-base percentage of .313.

The Marlins strike out 7.9 times per game to rank fifth in MLB.

The pitching staff for Miami has a collective 9.5 K/9, the first-best in the majors.

Miami's 4.21 team ERA ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Marlins have the 13th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.271).

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

Eury Perez (5-4) gets the starting nod for the Marlins in his 16th start of the season. He's put together a 2.68 ERA in 74 2/3 innings pitched, with 90 strikeouts.

In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, the right-hander threw six innings, allowing no earned runs while surrendering two hits.

Perez is trying to build on a second-game quality start streak in this matchup.

Perez is seeking his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 4.9 frames per appearance on the mound.

He is looking to keep a streak of two games without giving up an earned run alive.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 8/26/2023 Nationals L 3-2 Home Eury Pérez Jake Irvin 8/27/2023 Nationals W 2-1 Home JT Chargois Trevor Williams 8/29/2023 Rays L 11-2 Home Sandy Alcantara Aaron Civale 8/30/2023 Rays L 3-0 Home Jesús Luzardo Zach Eflin 8/31/2023 Nationals W 6-1 Away Braxton Garrett Joan Adon 9/1/2023 Nationals - Away Eury Pérez Jake Irvin 9/2/2023 Nationals - Away JT Chargois Trevor Williams 9/3/2023 Nationals - Away Sandy Alcantara Josiah Gray 9/5/2023 Dodgers - Home Jesús Luzardo Lance Lynn 9/6/2023 Dodgers - Home Braxton Garrett Julio Urías 9/7/2023 Dodgers - Home Eury Pérez Julio Urías

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.