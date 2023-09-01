Eury Perez will take the mound for the Miami Marlins (67-67) on Friday, September 1 against the Washington Nationals (62-73), who will answer with Jake Irvin. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:05 PM ET at Nationals Park.

The favored Marlins have -175 moneyline odds against the underdog Nationals, who are listed at +145. The total is 8.5 runs for the matchup (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds on the under).

Marlins vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Perez - MIA (5-4, 2.68 ERA) vs Irvin - WSH (3-5, 4.38 ERA)

Marlins vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Marlins vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

The Marlins have been favorites in 60 games this season and won 36 (60%) of those contests.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter, the Marlins have gone 10-5 (66.7%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for Miami.

The Marlins were the moneyline favorite in five of their last 10 games, and they went 2-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Miami combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total two times.

The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 120 games this year and have walked away with the win 53 times (44.2%) in those games.

This year, the Nationals have won 32 of 64 games when listed as at least +145 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 5-5.

Washington and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Marlins vs. Nationals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jake Burger 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+160) Jorge Soler 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+160) Jazz Chisholm 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+155) Luis Arraez 1.5 (+130) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+175) Josh Bell 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+155)

Marlins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +8000 15th 3rd

