Player prop bet odds for Luis Arraez and others are available when the Miami Marlins visit the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

Marlins vs. Nationals Game Info

When: Friday, September 1, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Friday, September 1, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has recorded 175 hits with 27 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 32 walks. He has driven in 58 runs with two stolen bases.

He has a .349/.391/.445 slash line so far this year.

Arraez will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .238 with .

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals Aug. 31 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Rays Aug. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rays Aug. 29 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 27 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has 21 doubles, 35 home runs, 56 walks and 71 RBI (111 total hits). He has swiped one base.

He has a slash line of .239/.326/.511 on the season.

Soler heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .211 with a double, two home runs and three RBI.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rays Aug. 29 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 27 2-for-4 1 1 2 6 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 26 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Aug. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Meneses Stats

Joey Meneses has recorded 145 hits with 32 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 33 walks. He has driven in 76 runs.

He's slashing .284/.331/.415 so far this year.

Meneses Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Marlins Aug. 31 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Aug. 30 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 at Blue Jays Aug. 29 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 at Blue Jays Aug. 28 2-for-4 0 0 3 3 at Marlins Aug. 27 2-for-4 0 0 0 2

