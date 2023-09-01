The Miami Marlins (67-67) and Washington Nationals (62-73) clash on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

The Marlins will give the ball to Eury Perez (5-4, 2.68 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Nationals will counter with Jake Irvin (3-5, 4.38 ERA).

Marlins vs. Nationals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Probable Pitchers: Perez - MIA (5-4, 2.68 ERA) vs Irvin - WSH (3-5, 4.38 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Eury Pérez

The Marlins will hand the ball to Perez (5-4) for his 16th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed six innings while giving up no earned runs on two hits in a matchup with the Washington Nationals.

The 20-year-old has pitched in 15 games this season with an ERA of 2.68, a 4.09 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.027.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Perez will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

If he manages to end his start without allowing an earned run, he'd extend his streak of appearances with no earned runs to three.

Eury Pérez vs. Nationals

The Nationals rank 10th in MLB with a .256 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 22nd in the league (.396) and 121 home runs.

The Nationals have gone 5-for-38 with two doubles, a home run and an RBI in 11 innings this season against the right-hander.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jake Irvin

Irvin (3-5 with a 4.38 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his 21st of the season.

The righty's last time out came on Saturday against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.

Over 20 games this season, the 26-year-old has a 4.38 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .256 to opposing hitters.

Irvin is seeking his fourth straight quality start.

Irvin will try to go five or more innings for his fourth straight start. He's averaging 5.1 innings per outing.

He has made two appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Jake Irvin vs. Marlins

The opposing Marlins offense has the 21st-ranked slugging percentage (.399) and ranks 27th in home runs hit (129) in all of MLB. They have a collective .258 batting average, and are ninth in the league with 1173 total hits and 27th in MLB play scoring 534 runs.

Irvin has pitched 11 innings, giving up two earned runs on eight hits while striking out seven against the Marlins this season.

