The Miami Hurricanes (0-0) and Miami (OH) RedHawks (0-0) will face each other at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Below, we outline the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is Miami (FL) vs. Miami (OH)?

  • Date: Friday, September 1, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ACC Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Miami Gardens, Florida
  • Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: Miami (FL) 25, Miami (OH) 20
  • Miami (FL) was the moneyline favorite six total times last season. They went 3-3 in those games.
  • The Hurricanes played as a moneyline favorite of -750 or shorter in just two games last season. They split them 1-1.
  • Last season, Miami (OH) was the underdog eight times and won three of those games.
  • The RedHawks played as an underdog of +525 or more once last season and lost that game.
  • The Hurricanes have an 88.2% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Miami (OH) (+16.5)
  • Miami (FL) registered two wins against the spread last season.
  • The Hurricanes won once ATS (1-2) as a 16.5-point favorite or more last season.
  • Miami (OH) had six wins in 13 games against the spread last season.
  • The RedHawks went unbeaten ATS (1-0) as underdogs of 16.5 points or greater last season.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Under (45.5)
  • Miami (FL) played eight games with more than 45.5 total points, its current matchup's total, last season.
  • Miami (FL) played in five games last season where they and their opponent combined to score more than 45.5 points.
  • The two teams averaged a combined 1.7 less points per game (43.8) a season ago than this game's total of 45.5 points.

Splits Tables

Miami (FL)

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 51.8 55.4 46.6
Implied Total AVG 33 37 27.4
ATS Record 2-10-0 1-6-0 1-4-0
Over/Under Record 6-6-0 4-3-0 2-3-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 3-3 1-3 2-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 1-4 0-2 1-2

Miami (OH)

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 49.6 50.4 48.9
Implied Total AVG 29.5 31.2 28
ATS Record 6-7-0 2-4-0 4-3-0
Over/Under Record 3-10-0 2-4-0 1-6-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 3-2 2-1 1-1
Moneyline Underdog Record 3-5 1-2 2-3

