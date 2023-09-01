Miami (FL) vs. Miami (OH): Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 1
The Miami Hurricanes (0-0) square off against the Miami (OH) RedHawks (0-0) on Friday, September 1, 2023 at Hard Rock Stadium. The Hurricanes are heavy favorites in this one, with the line posted at 17 points. The over/under is 45.5 in the contest.
You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Miami (FL) vs. Miami (OH) matchup in this article.
Miami (FL) vs. Miami (OH) Game Info
- Date: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: ACC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Miami Gardens, Florida
- Venue: Hard Rock Stadium
Miami (FL) vs. Miami (OH) Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Miami (FL) Moneyline
|Miami (OH) Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Miami (FL) (-17)
|45.5
|-800
|+550
|DraftKings
|Miami (FL) (-17)
|45.5
|-850
|+575
|FanDuel
|Miami (FL) (-17.5)
|45.5
|-850
|+570
|PointsBet
|-
|-
|-909
|+600
|Tipico
|Miami (FL) (-15.5)
|-
|-800
|+550
Miami (FL) vs. Miami (OH) Betting Trends
- Miami (FL) had a record of just 2-10-0 against the spread last season.
- The Hurricanes were favored by 17 points or more three times last season, and covered the spread in one of those games.
- Miami (OH) covered six times in 13 chances against the spread last season.
- The RedHawks were an underdog by 17 points or more once last year, and covered the spread.
Miami (FL) 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+12500
|Bet $100 to win $12500
|To Win the ACC
|+1600
|Bet $100 to win $1600
