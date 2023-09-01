The Miami Hurricanes (0-0) square off against the Miami (OH) RedHawks (0-0) on Friday, September 1, 2023 at Hard Rock Stadium. The Hurricanes are heavy favorites in this one, with the line posted at 17 points. The over/under is 45.5 in the contest.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Miami (FL) vs. Miami (OH) matchup in this article.

Miami (FL) vs. Miami (OH) Game Info

  • Date: Friday, September 1, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ACC Network
  • Channel: ACC Network
  • City: Miami Gardens, Florida
  • Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

Miami (FL) vs. Miami (OH) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Miami (FL) Moneyline Miami (OH) Moneyline
BetMGM Miami (FL) (-17) 45.5 -800 +550 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Miami (FL) (-17) 45.5 -850 +575 Bet on this game with DraftKings
FanDuel Miami (FL) (-17.5) 45.5 -850 +570 Bet on this game with FanDuel
PointsBet - - -909 +600 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Miami (FL) (-15.5) - -800 +550 Bet on this game with Tipico

Miami (FL) vs. Miami (OH) Betting Trends

  • Miami (FL) had a record of just 2-10-0 against the spread last season.
  • The Hurricanes were favored by 17 points or more three times last season, and covered the spread in one of those games.
  • Miami (OH) covered six times in 13 chances against the spread last season.
  • The RedHawks were an underdog by 17 points or more once last year, and covered the spread.

Miami (FL) 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +12500 Bet $100 to win $12500
To Win the ACC +1600 Bet $100 to win $1600

