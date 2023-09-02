The Memphis Tigers (0-0) face an FCS opponent, the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

Memphis averaged 422.5 yards per game offensively last year (39th in the FBS), and it gave up 363.4 yards per game (51st) on the defensive side of the ball. Bethune-Cookman ranked 71st in total offense (366.1 yards per game) and 90th in total defense (410.5 yards allowed per game) last season.

We will break down the specifics about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN+.

Bethune-Cookman vs. Memphis Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Memphis, Florida

Memphis, Florida Venue: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

Bethune-Cookman vs. Memphis Key Statistics (2022)

Bethune-Cookman Memphis 366.1 (68th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 422.5 (43rd) 410.5 (81st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 363.4 (57th) 144.5 (72nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 142.4 (77th) 221.5 (59th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 280.1 (20th) 3 (83rd) Turnovers (Rank) 16 (41st) 1 (50th) Takeaways (Rank) 22 (22nd)

Bethune-Cookman Stats Leaders (2022)

Jalon Jones averaged 206.8 passing yards per outing and completed 14 touchdowns last season. In addition, he tacked on 586 yards rushing with five touchdowns.

Que'Shaun Byrd racked up nine rushing touchdowns on 73 yards per game last season. Byrd was also effective in the passing game, tallying 24 catches and one touchdown over the course of the year.

Marcus Riley was targeted 3.1 times per game and racked up 539 receiving yards and five touchdowns over the course of 2022.

Kemari Averett caught 39 passes last season on his way to 445 yards and seven receiving touchdowns.

Dylaan Lee averaged 24.5 receiving yards per game on 1.5 targets per game a season ago.

Memphis Stats Leaders (2022)

Seth Henigan's previous season stat line: 3,571 passing yards (274.7 per game), 286-for-446 (64.1%), 22 touchdowns and eight picks. He also ran for 289 yards on 146 carries with four rushing TDs.

Last year Jevyon Ducker took 110 rushing attempts for 544 yards (41.8 per game) and scored seven touchdowns.

Asa Martin posted 435 rushing yards on 85 carries and seven touchdowns last season. He also made a mark receiving with 36 catches for 312 yards and one score.

In the previous year, Eddie Lewis grabbed 42 passes (on 71 targets) for 615 yards (47.3 per game). He also found the end zone seven times.

Caden Prieskorn also impressed receiving last season. He bagged 48 receptions for 602 yards and seven touchdowns. He was targeted 66 times.

Javon Ivory hauled in 46 passes on 72 targets for 586 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 45.1 receiving yards per game.

