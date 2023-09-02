Bryan De La Cruz -- with a slugging percentage of .294 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Washington Nationals, with Trevor Williams on the mound, on September 2 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Nationals.

Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams

Trevor Williams TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Bryan De La Cruz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate

De La Cruz has 30 doubles, 16 home runs and 36 walks while batting .255.

De La Cruz enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .200.

De La Cruz has gotten a hit in 82 of 127 games this year (64.6%), including 29 multi-hit games (22.8%).

He has gone deep in 12.6% of his games in 2023, and 3% of his trips to the plate.

De La Cruz has an RBI in 44 of 127 games this season, with multiple RBI in 16 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 30.7% of his games this season (39 of 127), with two or more runs eight times (6.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 65 GP 62 .294 AVG .216 .342 OBP .267 .453 SLG .376 25 XBH 21 7 HR 9 35 RBI 31 63/18 K/BB 62/18 0 SB 3

Nationals Pitching Rankings