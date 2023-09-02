Bryan De La Cruz vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Bryan De La Cruz -- with a slugging percentage of .294 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Washington Nationals, with Trevor Williams on the mound, on September 2 at 4:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Nationals.
Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate
- De La Cruz has 30 doubles, 16 home runs and 36 walks while batting .255.
- De La Cruz enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .200.
- De La Cruz has gotten a hit in 82 of 127 games this year (64.6%), including 29 multi-hit games (22.8%).
- He has gone deep in 12.6% of his games in 2023, and 3% of his trips to the plate.
- De La Cruz has an RBI in 44 of 127 games this season, with multiple RBI in 16 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 30.7% of his games this season (39 of 127), with two or more runs eight times (6.3%).
Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|62
|.294
|AVG
|.216
|.342
|OBP
|.267
|.453
|SLG
|.376
|25
|XBH
|21
|7
|HR
|9
|35
|RBI
|31
|63/18
|K/BB
|62/18
|0
|SB
|3
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Nationals have a 4.90 team ERA that ranks 27th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Nationals surrender the most home runs in baseball (205 total, 1.5 per game).
- The Nationals will send Williams (6-8) out to make his 27th start of the season. He is 6-8 with a 4.82 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 130 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, the right-hander threw seven innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 26 games this season, the 31-year-old has a 4.82 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .279 to opposing hitters.
