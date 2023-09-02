Dolphins Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
The Miami Dolphins have +2500 odds to win the Super Bowl, 10th-ranked in the league as of September 2.
Dolphins Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC East: +300
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2500
Miami Betting Insights
- Miami compiled a 9-8-0 ATS record last year.
- A total of eight Dolphins games last season went over the point total.
- Miami ranked sixth in total offense (364.5 yards per game) and 18th in total defense (337.8 yards allowed per game) last season.
- The Dolphins went 6-2 at home last season and 3-6 on the road.
- Miami won two games as the underdog (2-5) and went 7-3 as the favorite last season.
- The Dolphins were 3-3 in the AFC East and 7-5 in the AFC as a whole.
Dolphins Impact Players
- In 13 games last year, Tua Tagovailoa passed for 3,548 yards (272.9 per game), with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions, and a completion percentage of 64.8%.
- Tyreek Hill had 119 catches for 1,710 yards (100.6 per game) and seven touchdowns in 17 games.
- In the passing game a season ago, Jaylen Waddle scored eight TDs, catching 75 balls for 1,356 yards (79.8 per game).
- Raheem Mostert ran for 891 yards (55.7 per game) and three touchdowns in 16 games.
- Christian Wilkins had 98 tackles, 16.0 TFL, 3.5 sacks, and six passes defended last year.
2023-24 Dolphins NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Chargers
|-
|+2500
|2
|September 17
|@ Patriots
|-
|+6600
|3
|September 24
|Broncos
|-
|+4500
|4
|October 1
|@ Bills
|-
|+900
|5
|October 8
|Giants
|-
|+6600
|6
|October 15
|Panthers
|-
|+8000
|7
|October 22
|@ Eagles
|-
|+800
|8
|October 29
|Patriots
|-
|+6600
|9
|November 5
|@ Chiefs
|-
|+600
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|11
|November 19
|Raiders
|-
|+8000
|12
|November 24
|@ Jets
|-
|+1800
|13
|December 3
|@ Commanders
|-
|+8000
|14
|December 11
|Titans
|-
|+10000
|15
|December 17
|Jets
|-
|+1800
|16
|December 24
|Cowboys
|-
|+1500
|17
|December 31
|@ Ravens
|-
|+1800
|18
|January 7
|Bills
|-
|+900
