The Miami Marlins, including Garrett Hampson (.536 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 176 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI) in his last appearance against the Nationals.

Garrett Hampson Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Explore More About This Game

Garrett Hampson At The Plate

  • Hampson is batting .286 with 10 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 14 walks.
  • Hampson has reached base via a hit in 33 games this season (of 57 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.
  • In 57 games played this season, he has homered in just two of them.
  • Hampson has picked up an RBI in 10 games this year (17.5%), with two or more RBI in four of them (7.0%).
  • He has scored at least one run 20 times this season (35.1%), including one multi-run game.

Garrett Hampson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
23 GP 31
.290 AVG .282
.371 OBP .351
.452 SLG .376
8 XBH 5
1 HR 1
6 RBI 8
19/6 K/BB 26/8
1 SB 2

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.7 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
  • The Nationals have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.90).
  • The Nationals give up the most home runs in baseball (205 total, 1.5 per game).
  • Williams (6-8 with a 4.82 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 130 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Nationals, his 27th of the season.
  • The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • In 26 games this season, the 31-year-old has amassed a 4.82 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .279 to opposing hitters.
