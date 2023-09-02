Garrett Hampson vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Marlins, including Garrett Hampson (.536 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 176 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI) in his last appearance against the Nationals.
Garrett Hampson Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Garrett Hampson At The Plate
- Hampson is batting .286 with 10 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 14 walks.
- Hampson has reached base via a hit in 33 games this season (of 57 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.
- In 57 games played this season, he has homered in just two of them.
- Hampson has picked up an RBI in 10 games this year (17.5%), with two or more RBI in four of them (7.0%).
- He has scored at least one run 20 times this season (35.1%), including one multi-run game.
Garrett Hampson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|31
|.290
|AVG
|.282
|.371
|OBP
|.351
|.452
|SLG
|.376
|8
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|8
|19/6
|K/BB
|26/8
|1
|SB
|2
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.7 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
- The Nationals have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.90).
- The Nationals give up the most home runs in baseball (205 total, 1.5 per game).
- Williams (6-8 with a 4.82 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 130 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Nationals, his 27th of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In 26 games this season, the 31-year-old has amassed a 4.82 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .279 to opposing hitters.
