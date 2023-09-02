The Miami Marlins, including Garrett Hampson (.536 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 176 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI) in his last appearance against the Nationals.

Garrett Hampson Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams

Trevor Williams TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Garrett Hampson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Garrett Hampson At The Plate

Hampson is batting .286 with 10 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 14 walks.

Hampson has reached base via a hit in 33 games this season (of 57 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.

In 57 games played this season, he has homered in just two of them.

Hampson has picked up an RBI in 10 games this year (17.5%), with two or more RBI in four of them (7.0%).

He has scored at least one run 20 times this season (35.1%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Garrett Hampson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 31 .290 AVG .282 .371 OBP .351 .452 SLG .376 8 XBH 5 1 HR 1 6 RBI 8 19/6 K/BB 26/8 1 SB 2

Nationals Pitching Rankings