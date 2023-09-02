The Miami Marlins and Jake Burger (.359 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Nationals.

Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams

Trevor Williams TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jake Burger? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jake Burger At The Plate

Burger has 95 hits, which leads Miami hitters this season, while batting .239 with 51 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified batters, he ranks 114th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 124th and he is 15th in slugging.

Burger has recorded a hit in 65 of 115 games this season (56.5%), including 25 multi-hit games (21.7%).

He has hit a home run in 22.6% of his games in 2023 (26 of 115), and 6.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 30.4% of his games this year, Burger has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 17.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

He has scored in 49 of 115 games this season, and more than once 8 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 14 .257 AVG .255 .327 OBP .328 .662 SLG .490 25 XBH 6 17 HR 3 36 RBI 7 45/14 K/BB 15/4 0 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings