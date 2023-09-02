Jake Burger vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Marlins and Jake Burger (.359 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Nationals.
Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jake Burger? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Marlins Injury Report
|How to Watch Marlins vs Nationals
|Marlins vs Nationals Prediction
|Marlins vs Nationals Player Props
|Marlins vs Nationals Odds
Jake Burger At The Plate
- Burger has 95 hits, which leads Miami hitters this season, while batting .239 with 51 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified batters, he ranks 114th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 124th and he is 15th in slugging.
- Burger has recorded a hit in 65 of 115 games this season (56.5%), including 25 multi-hit games (21.7%).
- He has hit a home run in 22.6% of his games in 2023 (26 of 115), and 6.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 30.4% of his games this year, Burger has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 17.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- He has scored in 49 of 115 games this season, and more than once 8 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|14
|.257
|AVG
|.255
|.327
|OBP
|.328
|.662
|SLG
|.490
|25
|XBH
|6
|17
|HR
|3
|36
|RBI
|7
|45/14
|K/BB
|15/4
|0
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Nationals have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.90).
- Nationals pitchers combine to allow the most home runs in baseball (205 total, 1.5 per game).
- The Nationals will send Williams (6-8) to the mound for his 27th start of the season. He is 6-8 with a 4.82 ERA and 99 strikeouts through 130 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, the right-hander tossed seven innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 26 games this season, the 31-year-old has an ERA of 4.82, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .279 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.