Jazz Chisholm -- 2-for-5 with two RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Washington Nationals, with Trevor Williams on the mound, on September 2 at 4:05 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with two RBI) in his last appearance against the Nationals.

Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Jazz Chisholm At The Plate

  • Chisholm is hitting .250 with seven doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 17 walks.
  • Chisholm has reached base via a hit in 49 games this year (of 71 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.
  • In 14 games this year, he has hit a long ball (19.7%, and 4.9% of his trips to the dish).
  • Chisholm has driven home a run in 25 games this season (35.2%), including more than one RBI in 9.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
  • He has scored at least once 26 times this year (36.6%), including six games with multiple runs (8.5%).

Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
33 GP 38
.248 AVG .252
.305 OBP .294
.446 SLG .455
11 XBH 12
6 HR 8
14 RBI 22
45/9 K/BB 41/8
8 SB 9

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The Nationals pitching staff is 29th in the league with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Nationals have a 4.90 team ERA that ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Nationals pitchers combine to surrender 205 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (most in the league).
  • The Nationals are sending Williams (6-8) out to make his 27th start of the season. He is 6-8 with a 4.82 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 130 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, when he threw seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • In 26 games this season, the 31-year-old has amassed a 4.82 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .279 to his opponents.
