Jazz Chisholm vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jazz Chisholm -- 2-for-5 with two RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Washington Nationals, with Trevor Williams on the mound, on September 2 at 4:05 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with two RBI) in his last appearance against the Nationals.
Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Jazz Chisholm At The Plate
- Chisholm is hitting .250 with seven doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 17 walks.
- Chisholm has reached base via a hit in 49 games this year (of 71 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.
- In 14 games this year, he has hit a long ball (19.7%, and 4.9% of his trips to the dish).
- Chisholm has driven home a run in 25 games this season (35.2%), including more than one RBI in 9.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
- He has scored at least once 26 times this year (36.6%), including six games with multiple runs (8.5%).
Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|38
|.248
|AVG
|.252
|.305
|OBP
|.294
|.446
|SLG
|.455
|11
|XBH
|12
|6
|HR
|8
|14
|RBI
|22
|45/9
|K/BB
|41/8
|8
|SB
|9
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff is 29th in the league with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals have a 4.90 team ERA that ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to surrender 205 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (most in the league).
- The Nationals are sending Williams (6-8) out to make his 27th start of the season. He is 6-8 with a 4.82 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 130 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, when he threw seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In 26 games this season, the 31-year-old has amassed a 4.82 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .279 to his opponents.
