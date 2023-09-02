Jazz Chisholm -- 2-for-5 with two RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Washington Nationals, with Trevor Williams on the mound, on September 2 at 4:05 PM ET.

Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Trevor Williams TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Jazz Chisholm At The Plate

Chisholm is hitting .250 with seven doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 17 walks.

Chisholm has reached base via a hit in 49 games this year (of 71 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.

In 14 games this year, he has hit a long ball (19.7%, and 4.9% of his trips to the dish).

Chisholm has driven home a run in 25 games this season (35.2%), including more than one RBI in 9.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..

He has scored at least once 26 times this year (36.6%), including six games with multiple runs (8.5%).

Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 38 .248 AVG .252 .305 OBP .294 .446 SLG .455 11 XBH 12 6 HR 8 14 RBI 22 45/9 K/BB 41/8 8 SB 9

Nationals Pitching Rankings