Joey Wendle vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Marlins, including Joey Wendle (.188 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 75 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Nationals.
Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Joey Wendle At The Plate
- Wendle is batting .226 with 15 doubles, three triples, a home run and 12 walks.
- Wendle has gotten a hit in 46 of 84 games this year (54.8%), including 10 multi-hit games (11.9%).
- He has gone deep in just one game this season.
- Wendle has driven in a run in 15 games this year (17.9%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in 23 of 84 games this season, and more than once 5 times.
Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|41
|.224
|AVG
|.228
|.243
|OBP
|.283
|.306
|SLG
|.331
|10
|XBH
|9
|0
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|9
|28/3
|K/BB
|33/9
|1
|SB
|5
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Nationals have a 4.90 team ERA that ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to give up 205 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (most in baseball).
- Williams (6-8) gets the starting nod for the Nationals in his 27th start of the season. He has a 4.82 ERA in 130 2/3 innings pitched, with 99 strikeouts.
- His last appearance was on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, when the right-hander went seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In 26 games this season, the 31-year-old has a 4.82 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .279 to opposing batters.
