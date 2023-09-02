The Miami Marlins, including Joey Wendle (.188 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 75 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Nationals.

Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Wendle? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Joey Wendle At The Plate

  • Wendle is batting .226 with 15 doubles, three triples, a home run and 12 walks.
  • Wendle has gotten a hit in 46 of 84 games this year (54.8%), including 10 multi-hit games (11.9%).
  • He has gone deep in just one game this season.
  • Wendle has driven in a run in 15 games this year (17.9%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in 23 of 84 games this season, and more than once 5 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
42 GP 41
.224 AVG .228
.243 OBP .283
.306 SLG .331
10 XBH 9
0 HR 1
7 RBI 9
28/3 K/BB 33/9
1 SB 5

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
  • The Nationals have a 4.90 team ERA that ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Nationals pitchers combine to give up 205 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (most in baseball).
  • Williams (6-8) gets the starting nod for the Nationals in his 27th start of the season. He has a 4.82 ERA in 130 2/3 innings pitched, with 99 strikeouts.
  • His last appearance was on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, when the right-hander went seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • In 26 games this season, the 31-year-old has a 4.82 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .279 to opposing batters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.