The Miami Marlins, including Joey Wendle (.188 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 75 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Nationals.

Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Trevor Williams TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Joey Wendle At The Plate

Wendle is batting .226 with 15 doubles, three triples, a home run and 12 walks.

Wendle has gotten a hit in 46 of 84 games this year (54.8%), including 10 multi-hit games (11.9%).

He has gone deep in just one game this season.

Wendle has driven in a run in 15 games this year (17.9%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in 23 of 84 games this season, and more than once 5 times.

Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 41 .224 AVG .228 .243 OBP .283 .306 SLG .331 10 XBH 9 0 HR 1 7 RBI 9 28/3 K/BB 33/9 1 SB 5

