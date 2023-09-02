On Saturday, Josh Bell (.237 batting average in his past 10 games, with two home runs, four walks and three RBI) and the Miami Marlins play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Trevor Williams. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Nationals.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams

Trevor Williams TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Bell? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Josh Bell At The Plate

Bell is batting .242 with 22 doubles, 19 home runs and 54 walks.

Bell has gotten at least one hit in 65.3% of his games this year (81 of 124), with more than one hit 21 times (16.9%).

In 14.5% of his games this year, he has homered, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 37.9% of his games this season, Bell has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 28.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (4.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 14 .240 AVG .283 .314 OBP .356 .371 SLG .547 15 XBH 6 4 HR 4 22 RBI 8 39/19 K/BB 16/6 0 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings