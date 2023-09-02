Josh Bell vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Josh Bell (.237 batting average in his past 10 games, with two home runs, four walks and three RBI) and the Miami Marlins play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Trevor Williams. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Nationals.
Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Josh Bell At The Plate
- Bell is batting .242 with 22 doubles, 19 home runs and 54 walks.
- Bell has gotten at least one hit in 65.3% of his games this year (81 of 124), with more than one hit 21 times (16.9%).
- In 14.5% of his games this year, he has homered, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 37.9% of his games this season, Bell has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 28.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (4.8%).
Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|14
|.240
|AVG
|.283
|.314
|OBP
|.356
|.371
|SLG
|.547
|15
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|4
|22
|RBI
|8
|39/19
|K/BB
|16/6
|0
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in the league with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.90).
- The Nationals allow the most home runs in baseball (205 total, 1.5 per game).
- Williams gets the start for the Nationals, his 27th of the season. He is 6-8 with a 4.82 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 130 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the righty tossed seven innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.82, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 26 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .279 batting average against him.
