The Miami Marlins, including Luis Arraez (.275 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his last game against the Nationals.

Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +115)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Luis Arraez At The Plate

  • Arraez leads Miami with an OBP of .393, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .448.
  • He ranks first in batting average, ninth in on base percentage, and 61st in slugging among the qualified hitters in baseball.
  • Arraez is batting .333 during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
  • Arraez has gotten a hit in 103 of 129 games this year (79.8%), with more than one hit on 48 occasions (37.2%).
  • He has gone deep in 3.9% of his games this season, and 0.9% of his chances at the plate.
  • Arraez has driven in a run in 39 games this year (30.2%), including 14 games with more than one RBI (10.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 50 games this season (38.8%), including multiple runs in eight games.

Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
68 GP 61
.376 AVG .322
.409 OBP .375
.479 SLG .413
19 XBH 17
3 HR 2
33 RBI 25
10/15 K/BB 22/18
2 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.7 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
  • The Nationals have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.90).
  • Nationals pitchers combine to give up the most home runs in baseball (205 total, 1.5 per game).
  • Williams (6-8 with a 4.82 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 130 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his 27th of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, the right-hander threw seven innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 31-year-old has an ERA of 4.82, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 26 games this season. Opponents are batting .279 against him.
