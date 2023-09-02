The Miami Marlins, including Luis Arraez (.275 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his last game against the Nationals.

Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams

Trevor Williams TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Luis Arraez At The Plate

Arraez leads Miami with an OBP of .393, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .448.

He ranks first in batting average, ninth in on base percentage, and 61st in slugging among the qualified hitters in baseball.

Arraez is batting .333 during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.

Arraez has gotten a hit in 103 of 129 games this year (79.8%), with more than one hit on 48 occasions (37.2%).

He has gone deep in 3.9% of his games this season, and 0.9% of his chances at the plate.

Arraez has driven in a run in 39 games this year (30.2%), including 14 games with more than one RBI (10.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 50 games this season (38.8%), including multiple runs in eight games.

Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 68 GP 61 .376 AVG .322 .409 OBP .375 .479 SLG .413 19 XBH 17 3 HR 2 33 RBI 25 10/15 K/BB 22/18 2 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings