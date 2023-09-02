Luis Arraez vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Marlins, including Luis Arraez (.275 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his last game against the Nationals.
Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Luis Arraez At The Plate
- Arraez leads Miami with an OBP of .393, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .448.
- He ranks first in batting average, ninth in on base percentage, and 61st in slugging among the qualified hitters in baseball.
- Arraez is batting .333 during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
- Arraez has gotten a hit in 103 of 129 games this year (79.8%), with more than one hit on 48 occasions (37.2%).
- He has gone deep in 3.9% of his games this season, and 0.9% of his chances at the plate.
- Arraez has driven in a run in 39 games this year (30.2%), including 14 games with more than one RBI (10.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 50 games this season (38.8%), including multiple runs in eight games.
Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|68
|GP
|61
|.376
|AVG
|.322
|.409
|OBP
|.375
|.479
|SLG
|.413
|19
|XBH
|17
|3
|HR
|2
|33
|RBI
|25
|10/15
|K/BB
|22/18
|2
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.7 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
- The Nationals have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.90).
- Nationals pitchers combine to give up the most home runs in baseball (205 total, 1.5 per game).
- Williams (6-8 with a 4.82 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 130 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his 27th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, the right-hander threw seven innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 31-year-old has an ERA of 4.82, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 26 games this season. Opponents are batting .279 against him.
