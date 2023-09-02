Saturday's contest at Nationals Park has the Washington Nationals (62-74) squaring off against the Miami Marlins (68-67) at 4:05 PM ET (on September 2). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-4 victory for the Nationals, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The Marlins will look to JT Chargois (2-0) against the Nationals and Trevor Williams (6-8).

Marlins vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Marlins vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Nationals 6, Marlins 5.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Nationals

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Marlins Performance Insights

In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have a record of 3-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Marlins' last 10 games.

The Marlins have entered the game as favorites 61 times this season and won 37, or 60.7%, of those games.

Miami has entered 61 games this season favored by -115 or more and is 37-24 in those contests.

The Marlins have a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Miami has scored the third-fewest runs in the majors this season with just 542 (four per game).

The Marlins have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.19).

Marlins Schedule