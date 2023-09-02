Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins will see Trevor Williams starting for the Washington Nationals on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

The Nationals are -105 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the Marlins (-115). The matchup's over/under is set at 9 runs.

Marlins vs. Nationals Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Time: 4:05 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: Washington D.C.

Venue: Nationals Park

Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Marlins -115 -105 9 -110 -110 - - -

Marlins Recent Betting Performance

The Marlins have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have won three of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Marlins and their opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Marlins' last 10 games.

Marlins Betting Records & Stats

The Marlins have been the moneyline favorite 61 total times this season. They've gone 37-24 in those games.

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, Miami has a record of 37-24 (60.7%).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Marlins have an implied win probability of 53.5%.

Miami has played in 134 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 60 times (60-69-5).

The Marlins have gone 4-2-0 ATS this season.

Marlins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 38-31 30-36 31-28 36-39 52-50 15-17

