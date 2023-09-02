How to Watch the Marlins vs. Nationals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 2
Carter Kieboom and the Washington Nationals will take on Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins at Nationals Park in the third of a four-game series, on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
Marlins vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Marlins' 130 home runs rank 28th in MLB this season.
- Fueled by 365 extra-base hits, Miami ranks 21st in MLB with a .398 slugging percentage this season.
- The Marlins rank seventh in MLB with a .257 team batting average.
- Miami is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 28th with just 542 total runs (four per game) this season.
- The Marlins have an on-base percentage of .313 this season, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Marlins have shown patience at the plate this season with the fifth-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.9) among MLB offenses.
- Miami has a 9.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, second-best in baseball.
- Miami has the 16th-ranked ERA (4.19) in the majors this season.
- The Marlins have a combined WHIP of 1.270 as a pitching staff, which ranks 13th in MLB.
Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher
- JT Chargois will get the start for the Marlins, his second of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance came in relief on Thursday when he threw one scoreless inning out of the bullpen against the Washington Nationals without allowing a hit.
- If he manages to end his start without allowing an earned run, he'd extend his streak of 0 ER appearances to five.
Marlins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Marlins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/27/2023
|Nationals
|W 2-1
|Home
|JT Chargois
|Trevor Williams
|8/29/2023
|Rays
|L 11-2
|Home
|Sandy Alcantara
|Aaron Civale
|8/30/2023
|Rays
|L 3-0
|Home
|Jesús Luzardo
|Zach Eflin
|8/31/2023
|Nationals
|W 6-1
|Away
|Braxton Garrett
|Joan Adon
|9/1/2023
|Nationals
|W 8-5
|Away
|Eury Pérez
|Jake Irvin
|9/2/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|JT Chargois
|Trevor Williams
|9/3/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Sandy Alcantara
|Josiah Gray
|9/5/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Jesús Luzardo
|Lance Lynn
|9/6/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Braxton Garrett
|Julio Urías
|9/7/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Eury Pérez
|Julio Urías
|9/8/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|-
|Zack Wheeler
