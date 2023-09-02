Carter Kieboom and the Washington Nationals will take on Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins at Nationals Park in the third of a four-game series, on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

Marlins vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins' 130 home runs rank 28th in MLB this season.

Fueled by 365 extra-base hits, Miami ranks 21st in MLB with a .398 slugging percentage this season.

The Marlins rank seventh in MLB with a .257 team batting average.

Miami is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 28th with just 542 total runs (four per game) this season.

The Marlins have an on-base percentage of .313 this season, which ranks 22nd in the league.

The Marlins have shown patience at the plate this season with the fifth-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.9) among MLB offenses.

Miami has a 9.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, second-best in baseball.

Miami has the 16th-ranked ERA (4.19) in the majors this season.

The Marlins have a combined WHIP of 1.270 as a pitching staff, which ranks 13th in MLB.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

JT Chargois will get the start for the Marlins, his second of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance came in relief on Thursday when he threw one scoreless inning out of the bullpen against the Washington Nationals without allowing a hit.

If he manages to end his start without allowing an earned run, he'd extend his streak of 0 ER appearances to five.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 8/27/2023 Nationals W 2-1 Home JT Chargois Trevor Williams 8/29/2023 Rays L 11-2 Home Sandy Alcantara Aaron Civale 8/30/2023 Rays L 3-0 Home Jesús Luzardo Zach Eflin 8/31/2023 Nationals W 6-1 Away Braxton Garrett Joan Adon 9/1/2023 Nationals W 8-5 Away Eury Pérez Jake Irvin 9/2/2023 Nationals - Away JT Chargois Trevor Williams 9/3/2023 Nationals - Away Sandy Alcantara Josiah Gray 9/5/2023 Dodgers - Home Jesús Luzardo Lance Lynn 9/6/2023 Dodgers - Home Braxton Garrett Julio Urías 9/7/2023 Dodgers - Home Eury Pérez Julio Urías 9/8/2023 Phillies - Away - Zack Wheeler

