Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins (68-67) will clash with Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals (62-74) at Nationals Park on Saturday, September 2. First pitch is set for 4:05 PM ET.

The Marlins are the favorite in this one, at -115, while the underdog Nationals have -105 odds to play spoiler. A 9-run total is set for this game.

Marlins vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: JT Chargois - MIA (2-0, 3.34 ERA) vs Trevor Williams - WSH (6-8, 4.82 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Marlins vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Have the urge to bet on the Marlins' game against the Nationals but aren't quite sure how to get started? We're here to help. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Marlins (-115) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Marlins to defeat the Nationals with those odds, and the Marlins emerge with the victory, you'd get back $18.70.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Luis Arraez get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Marlins vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

The Marlins have entered the game as favorites 61 times this season and won 37, or 60.7%, of those games.

The Marlins have a 37-24 record (winning 60.7% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Miami.

The Marlins played as the moneyline favorite in six of their last 10 games, and went 3-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Miami combined with its opponents to go over the run total three times.

The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 121 games this year and have walked away with the win 53 times (43.8%) in those games.

This year, the Nationals have won 52 of 117 games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Marlins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +8000 15th 3rd

Think the Marlins can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Miami and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.