Top Player Prop Bets for Marlins vs. Nationals on September 2, 2023
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Player prop bet options for Luis Arraez and others are listed when the Miami Marlins visit the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Marlins vs. Nationals Game Info
- When: Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins
Luis Arraez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Arraez Stats
- Arraez has 177 hits with 28 doubles, three triples, five home runs, 33 walks and 58 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.
- He's slashing .350/.393/.448 on the year.
- Arraez hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a double and a walk.
Arraez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Nationals
|Sep. 1
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Nationals
|Aug. 31
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Rays
|Aug. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Rays
|Aug. 29
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Aug. 27
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Bet on player props for Luis Arraez or other Marlins players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.