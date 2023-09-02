Player prop bet options for Luis Arraez and others are listed when the Miami Marlins visit the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

Marlins vs. Nationals Game Info

When: Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has 177 hits with 28 doubles, three triples, five home runs, 33 walks and 58 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashing .350/.393/.448 on the year.

Arraez hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a double and a walk.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals Sep. 1 2-for-4 2 0 0 3 0 at Nationals Aug. 31 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Rays Aug. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rays Aug. 29 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 27 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

