The Washington Nationals (62-74) hope to stop their three-game losing run versus the Miami Marlins (68-67), at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.

The Marlins will give the nod to JT Chargois (2-0, 3.34 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Nationals will turn to Trevor Williams (6-8, 4.82 ERA).

Marlins vs. Nationals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

4:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Explore More About This Game

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: JT Chargois

The Marlins' Chargois will make his second start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance came in relief on Thursday when he threw one scoreless inning out of the bullpen against the Washington Nationals without allowing a hit.

He has an ERA of 3.34, a 2 strikeout to walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.144 in 34 games this season.

If he manages to end his start without allowing an earned run, he'd extend his streak of appearances with no earned runs to five.

JT Chargois vs. Nationals

The Nationals rank 10th in MLB with a .256 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 22nd in the league (.396) and 124 home runs.

The right-hander has allowed the Nationals to go 2-for-13 in four innings this season.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Trevor Williams

Williams (6-8) gets the starting nod for the Nationals in his 27th start of the season. He's put together a 4.82 ERA in 130 2/3 innings pitched, with 99 strikeouts.

The right-hander's most recent time out was on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, when he threw seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

In 26 games this season, the 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.82, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .279 against him.

Williams is trying to build on a second-game quality start streak in this outing.

Williams is trying for his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages five frames per start.

He has had four appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Trevor Williams vs. Marlins

He will face off against a Marlins team that is batting .257 as a unit (seventh in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .398 (21st in the league) with 130 total home runs (28th in MLB play).

Head-to-head against the Marlins this season, Williams has thrown 17 1/3 innings, giving up 10 earned runs on 17 hits while striking out 12.

