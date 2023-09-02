Nick Fortes vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Nick Fortes -- .133 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Washington Nationals, with Trevor Williams on the hill, on September 2 at 4:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Nationals.
Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Nick Fortes At The Plate
- Fortes is hitting .209 with seven doubles, five home runs and 14 walks.
- Fortes has had a hit in 41 of 83 games this season (49.4%), including multiple hits 11 times (13.3%).
- He has hit a home run in 6.0% of his games this year, and 1.8% of his plate appearances.
- In 20 games this year (24.1%), Fortes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 23 of 83 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|41
|.236
|AVG
|.181
|.292
|OBP
|.234
|.291
|SLG
|.299
|5
|XBH
|7
|1
|HR
|4
|14
|RBI
|8
|16/8
|K/BB
|34/6
|2
|SB
|1
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.7 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
- The Nationals have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.90).
- Nationals pitchers combine to surrender the most home runs in baseball (205 total, 1.5 per game).
- The Nationals are sending Williams (6-8) to the mound for his 27th start of the season. He is 6-8 with a 4.82 ERA and 99 strikeouts through 130 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, when the right-hander threw seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 31-year-old has an ERA of 4.82, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 26 games this season. Opponents are hitting .279 against him.
