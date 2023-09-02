Nick Fortes -- .133 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Washington Nationals, with Trevor Williams on the hill, on September 2 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Nationals.

Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams

Trevor Williams TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Discover More About This Game

Nick Fortes At The Plate

Fortes is hitting .209 with seven doubles, five home runs and 14 walks.

Fortes has had a hit in 41 of 83 games this season (49.4%), including multiple hits 11 times (13.3%).

He has hit a home run in 6.0% of his games this year, and 1.8% of his plate appearances.

In 20 games this year (24.1%), Fortes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 23 of 83 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 41 .236 AVG .181 .292 OBP .234 .291 SLG .299 5 XBH 7 1 HR 4 14 RBI 8 16/8 K/BB 34/6 2 SB 1

Nationals Pitching Rankings