Nick Fortes -- .133 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Washington Nationals, with Trevor Williams on the hill, on September 2 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Nationals.

Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Nick Fortes At The Plate

  • Fortes is hitting .209 with seven doubles, five home runs and 14 walks.
  • Fortes has had a hit in 41 of 83 games this season (49.4%), including multiple hits 11 times (13.3%).
  • He has hit a home run in 6.0% of his games this year, and 1.8% of his plate appearances.
  • In 20 games this year (24.1%), Fortes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 23 of 83 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
40 GP 41
.236 AVG .181
.292 OBP .234
.291 SLG .299
5 XBH 7
1 HR 4
14 RBI 8
16/8 K/BB 34/6
2 SB 1

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.7 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
  • The Nationals have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.90).
  • Nationals pitchers combine to surrender the most home runs in baseball (205 total, 1.5 per game).
  • The Nationals are sending Williams (6-8) to the mound for his 27th start of the season. He is 6-8 with a 4.82 ERA and 99 strikeouts through 130 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance was on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, when the right-hander threw seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 31-year-old has an ERA of 4.82, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 26 games this season. Opponents are hitting .279 against him.
