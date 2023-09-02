The No. 12 Tennessee Volunteers (0-0) square off against the Virginia Cavaliers (0-0) at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. Below, we break down the odds and best bets for you.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Tennessee vs. Virginia? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

When and Where is Tennessee vs. Virginia?

  • Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ABC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Nashville, Tennessee
  • Venue: Nissan Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: Tennessee 47, Virginia 7
  • Tennessee won 88.9% of the games last season when it was the moneyline favorite (8-1).
  • The Volunteers played as a moneyline favorite of -5000 or shorter in just two games last season. They won both.
  • Virginia was an underdog in seven games last season and won one (14.3%) of those contests.
  • The Cavaliers did not enter a game last season with longer moneyline odds than +1350.
  • The Volunteers have a 98.0% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Tennessee (-28)
  • Against the spread, Tennessee went 10-3-0 last season.
  • The Volunteers went 3-0 as 28-point favorites or greater last year.
  • Virginia's record against the spread last year was 4-6-0.

Parlay your bets together on the Tennessee vs. Virginia matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Under (55.5)
  • Tennessee played nine games with more than 55.5 total points, its current matchup's point total, last year.
  • Tennessee combined with its opponent to score more than 55.5 points in one game last season.
  • These teams averaged a combined 63.1 points per game a season ago, 7.6 more points than the over/under of 55.5 set for this matchup.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Tennessee

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 64.7 64.9 64.3
Implied Total AVG 41.3 44.9 37.2
ATS Record 10-3-0 6-1-0 4-2-0
Over/Under Record 7-6-0 6-1-0 1-5-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 8-1 5-0 3-1
Moneyline Underdog Record 2-1 1-0 1-1

Virginia

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 52.3 51.9 52.9
Implied Total AVG 29.8 30.2 29.3
ATS Record 4-6-0 2-4-0 2-2-0
Over/Under Record 2-7-1 2-4-0 0-3-1
Moneyline Favorite Record 2-1 2-1 0-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 1-6 0-3 1-3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.