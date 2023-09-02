Best Bets, Odds & Tips for the UCLA vs. Coastal Carolina Game – Saturday, September 2
The UCLA Bruins (0-0) and Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (0-0) will face each other at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. Below, we highlight the odds and best bets for you.
When and Where is UCLA vs. Coastal Carolina?
- Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Pasadena, California
- Venue: Rose Bowl
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: UCLA 42, Coastal Carolina 24
- UCLA went 6-2 in games it was favored on the moneyline last season (winning 75% of those games).
- When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -700 or shorter last year, the Bruins had a record of 3-1 (75%).
- Coastal Carolina won two of the five games it played as underdogs last season.
- The Chanticleers played as an underdog of +500 or more once last season and won that game.
- The Bruins have an 87.5% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
UCLA (-15.5)
- UCLA had six wins in 13 games against the spread last season.
- The Bruins went 3-3 as 15.5-point favorites or more last season.
- Coastal Carolina's record against the spread last year was 4-8-1.
- The Chanticleers didn't have a win ATS (0-1) as 15.5-point or more underdogs last year.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (66.5)
- UCLA played six games with over 66.5 total points, its current matchup's total, last year.
- UCLA played in three games last season where they combined with their opponent to score more than 66.5 points.
- The two teams averaged a combined 1.8 more points per game (68.3) a season ago than this matchup's total of 66.5 points.
Splits Tables
UCLA
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|64.3
|64.4
|64
|Implied Total AVG
|39.8
|40.2
|38.8
|ATS Record
|6-7-0
|4-5-0
|2-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|10-3-0
|6-3-0
|4-0-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|6-2
|3-2
|3-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|2-2
|2-1
|0-1
Coastal Carolina
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|58.9
|60.1
|57.4
|Implied Total AVG
|34.2
|35.6
|32.7
|ATS Record
|4-8-1
|2-4-1
|2-4-0
|Over/Under Record
|8-5-0
|4-3-0
|4-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|6-1
|4-1
|2-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|2-3
|1-0
|1-3
