Bryan De La Cruz -- batting .306 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Washington Nationals, with Josiah Gray on the hill, on September 3 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he collected three RBI (going 4-for-5 with a home run) against the Nationals.

Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray

Josiah Gray TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Bryan De La Cruz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate

De La Cruz is batting .261 with 30 doubles, 17 home runs and 36 walks.

De La Cruz will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .348 with one homer in his last outings.

De La Cruz has reached base via a hit in 83 games this year (of 128 played), and had multiple hits in 30 of those games.

He has homered in 13.3% of his games in 2023 (17 of 128), and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 35.2% of his games this year, De La Cruz has driven in at least one run. In 17 of those games (13.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 31.3% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 7.0%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 65 GP 63 .294 AVG .228 .342 OBP .277 .453 SLG .396 25 XBH 22 7 HR 10 35 RBI 34 63/18 K/BB 62/18 0 SB 3

Nationals Pitching Rankings