Bryan De La Cruz vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Bryan De La Cruz -- batting .306 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Washington Nationals, with Josiah Gray on the hill, on September 3 at 1:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he collected three RBI (going 4-for-5 with a home run) against the Nationals.
Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Bryan De La Cruz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Marlins Injury Report
|Marlins vs Nationals Player Props
|Marlins vs Nationals Pitching Matchup
|Marlins vs Nationals Betting Trends & Stats
|Marlins vs Nationals Prediction
|How to Watch Marlins vs Nationals
|Marlins vs Nationals Odds
Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate
- De La Cruz is batting .261 with 30 doubles, 17 home runs and 36 walks.
- De La Cruz will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .348 with one homer in his last outings.
- De La Cruz has reached base via a hit in 83 games this year (of 128 played), and had multiple hits in 30 of those games.
- He has homered in 13.3% of his games in 2023 (17 of 128), and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 35.2% of his games this year, De La Cruz has driven in at least one run. In 17 of those games (13.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 31.3% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 7.0%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|63
|.294
|AVG
|.228
|.342
|OBP
|.277
|.453
|SLG
|.396
|25
|XBH
|22
|7
|HR
|10
|35
|RBI
|34
|63/18
|K/BB
|62/18
|0
|SB
|3
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.7 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
- The Nationals have a 4.94 team ERA that ranks 27th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Nationals surrender the most home runs in baseball (209 total, 1.5 per game).
- Gray (7-11 with a 4.05 ERA and 120 strikeouts in 137 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Nationals, his 27th of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Monday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went two innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 25-year-old's 4.05 ERA ranks 35th, 1.482 WHIP ranks 52nd, and 7.8 K/9 ranks 39th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.