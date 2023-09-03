Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida is the setting for the Florida A&M Rattlers' (0-0) matchup against the Jackson State Tigers (1-0) on September 3, 2023, starting at 3:00 PM ET.

Florida A&M ranked 72nd in scoring offense (25.5 points per game) and 30th in scoring defense (22.4 points allowed per game) last year. Things have been positive for Jackson State on both offense and defense, as it is putting up 37 points per game (19th-best) and allowing only 7 points per game (fourth-best).

Florida A&M vs. Jackson State Game Info

Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Miami Gardens, Florida Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

Florida A&M vs. Jackson State Key Statistics (2022)

Florida A&M Jackson State 357.1 (72nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 447.9 (8th) 320.9 (22nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 253.2 (8th) 98.9 (116th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 151.8 (65th) 258.2 (30th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 296.1 (10th) 2 (59th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (83rd) 0 (79th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (9th)

Florida A&M Stats Leaders (2022)

Jeremy Moussa recorded a passing stat line last year of 2,730 yards with a 57.3% completion rate (225-for-393), 21 touchdowns, 10 interceptions, and an average of 248.2 yards per game.

Jaylen McCloud churned out 379 rushing yards (34.5 per game) and five touchdowns last year.

Terrell Jennings collected 292 rushing yards on 67 carries and three touchdowns last season.

Xavier Smith reeled in 74 catches for 876 yards (79.6 per game) while being targeted 68 times. He also scored nine touchdowns.

Jah'Marae Sheread also impressed receiving last year. He had 45 receptions for 588 yards and three touchdowns. He was targeted 37 times.

David Manigo grabbed 23 passes on 23 targets for 368 yards, compiling 33.5 receiving yards per game.

Jackson State Stats Leaders

Jason Brown has put up 361 passing yards, or 361 per game, so far this season. He has completed 78.8% of his passes and has recorded three touchdowns with zero interceptions.

Irvin Mulligan is his team's leading rusher with 13 carries for 109 yards, or 109 per game. He's found the end zone one time on the ground, as well.

JD Martin has taken 11 carries and totaled 36 yards while also gaining 17 yards through the air .

Rico Powers Jr. paces his squad with 95 receiving yards on four catches.

Isaiah Spencer has five receptions (on five targets) for a total of 64 yards (64 yards per game) this year.

Duke Miller has racked up 57 reciving yards (57 ypg) this season.

