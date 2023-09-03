Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida is the setting for the No. 5 LSU Tigers' (0-0) matchup against the No. 8 Florida State Seminoles (0-0) on September 3, 2023, starting at 7:30 PM ET, airing on ABC. The Tigers are a 2.5-point favorite in the matchup. The total is 56.5 points for this game.

LSU totaled 453.1 yards per game on offense last year (28th in the FBS), and it allowed 354.6 yards per game (42nd) on the defensive side of the ball. Florida State surged on both sides of the ball last season, ranking 10th-best in total offense (484.2 yards per game) and 15th-best in total defense (321.8 yards allowed per game).

Florida State vs. LSU Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Camping World Stadium

Camping World Stadium TV Channel: ABC

LSU vs Florida State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline LSU -2.5 -105 -115 56.5 -110 -110 -130 +110

Week 1 ACC Betting Trends

Florida State Betting Records & Stats

Florida State won eight games against the spread last season, failing to cover five times.

The Seminoles covered the spread twice when an underdog by 2.5 points or more last year (in three opportunities).

A total of seven of Florida State games last season went over the point total.

Florida State won one of the three games it played as underdogs last season.

Florida State had a record of when it was set as the underdog by +110 or more by oddsmakers last season.

Florida State Stats Leaders

Jordan Travis last year piled up 3,214 passing yards with 24 passing touchdowns, five interceptions and a 64.0% completion percentage.

In addition to the numbers he posted through the air, Travis added 417 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.

Trey Benson racked up 990 rushing yards (6.4 yards per carry) and nine TDs.

Benson had 13 receptions (1.0 per game) for 144 yards (11.1 per game) and zero TDs.

Last year Johnny Wilson grabbed 43 balls on 77 targets for 897 yards and five touchdowns.

In 13 games last year, Lawrance Toafili generated 457 rushing yards (4.9 yards per carry) and five touchdowns.

The pass-catching skills of Toafili led to 24 catches (on 31 targets) for 268 yards and one touchdown.

Jared Verse played in 13 games, posting 9.0 sacks to go with 14.0 TFL and 42 tackles.

With one interception to go with 86 tackles, 4.0 TFL, one sack, and two passes defended in 13 games, Jammie Robinson was an important contributor on defense last season.

Tatum Bethune was on the field for 13 games and compiled 70 tackles, 6.0 TFL, three sacks, and one pass defended.

A significant contributor on defense, Kalen DeLoach had 49 tackles, 4.0 TFL, three sacks, and one pass defended.

