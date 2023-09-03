Jacob Stallings vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Jacob Stallings -- with a slugging percentage of .444 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Washington Nationals, with Josiah Gray on the hill, on September 3 at 1:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Nationals.
Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jacob Stallings? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Marlins Injury Report
|Marlins vs Nationals Player Props
|Marlins vs Nationals Pitching Matchup
|Marlins vs Nationals Betting Trends & Stats
|Marlins vs Nationals Prediction
|How to Watch Marlins vs Nationals
|Marlins vs Nationals Odds
Jacob Stallings At The Plate
- Stallings is batting .194 with 10 doubles, two home runs and 24 walks.
- Stallings has gotten at least one hit in 44.8% of his games this year (30 of 67), with multiple hits five times (7.5%).
- In 67 games played this year, he has homered in just two of them.
- Stallings has had an RBI in 10 games this year (14.9%), including three multi-RBI outings (4.5%).
- In 15 of 67 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Marlins Players vs the Nationals
- Click Here for Nick Fortes
- Click Here for Joey Wendle
- Click Here for Josh Bell
- Click Here for Jesús Sánchez
- Click Here for Luis Arraez
- Click Here for Jorge Soler
- Click Here for Jake Burger
- Click Here for Jazz Chisholm
- Click Here for Bryan De La Cruz
Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|31
|.216
|AVG
|.169
|.294
|OBP
|.292
|.299
|SLG
|.258
|6
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|1
|5
|RBI
|8
|26/10
|K/BB
|24/14
|0
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.7 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
- The Nationals have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.94).
- Nationals pitchers combine to allow the most home runs in baseball (209 total, 1.5 per game).
- Gray (7-11) takes the mound for the Nationals in his 27th start of the season. He's put together a 4.05 ERA in 137 2/3 innings pitched, with 120 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last pitched on Monday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went two innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old ranks 35th in ERA (4.05), 52nd in WHIP (1.482), and 39th in K/9 (7.8).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.