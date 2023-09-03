Jacob Stallings -- with a slugging percentage of .444 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Washington Nationals, with Josiah Gray on the hill, on September 3 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Nationals.

Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Jacob Stallings At The Plate

  • Stallings is batting .194 with 10 doubles, two home runs and 24 walks.
  • Stallings has gotten at least one hit in 44.8% of his games this year (30 of 67), with multiple hits five times (7.5%).
  • In 67 games played this year, he has homered in just two of them.
  • Stallings has had an RBI in 10 games this year (14.9%), including three multi-RBI outings (4.5%).
  • In 15 of 67 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
36 GP 31
.216 AVG .169
.294 OBP .292
.299 SLG .258
6 XBH 6
1 HR 1
5 RBI 8
26/10 K/BB 24/14
0 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.7 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
  • The Nationals have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.94).
  • Nationals pitchers combine to allow the most home runs in baseball (209 total, 1.5 per game).
  • Gray (7-11) takes the mound for the Nationals in his 27th start of the season. He's put together a 4.05 ERA in 137 2/3 innings pitched, with 120 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Monday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went two innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old ranks 35th in ERA (4.05), 52nd in WHIP (1.482), and 39th in K/9 (7.8).
