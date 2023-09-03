Jacob Stallings -- with a slugging percentage of .444 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Washington Nationals, with Josiah Gray on the hill, on September 3 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Nationals.

Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray

Josiah Gray TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Jacob Stallings At The Plate

Stallings is batting .194 with 10 doubles, two home runs and 24 walks.

Stallings has gotten at least one hit in 44.8% of his games this year (30 of 67), with multiple hits five times (7.5%).

In 67 games played this year, he has homered in just two of them.

Stallings has had an RBI in 10 games this year (14.9%), including three multi-RBI outings (4.5%).

In 15 of 67 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 31 .216 AVG .169 .294 OBP .292 .299 SLG .258 6 XBH 6 1 HR 1 5 RBI 8 26/10 K/BB 24/14 0 SB 0

