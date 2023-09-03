The Miami Marlins and Jake Burger (.463 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including three homers), battle starter Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

He smacked two homers in his last appearance (going 2-for-5) in his most recent appearance against the Nationals.

Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray

Josiah Gray TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Jake Burger At The Plate

Burger has 97 hits, which ranks first among Miami hitters this season, while batting .241 with 53 extra-base hits.

He ranks 111th in batting average, 123rd in on base percentage, and 10th in slugging among the qualified batters in MLB action.

Burger has gotten a hit in 66 of 116 games this year (56.9%), with more than one hit on 26 occasions (22.4%).

In 23.3% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 6.8% of his trips to the dish.

Burger has driven in a run in 36 games this season (31.0%), including 21 games with more than one RBI (18.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

He has scored in 50 games this season (43.1%), including nine multi-run games (7.8%).

Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 40 .365 AVG .171 .400 OBP .228 .442 SLG .390 4 XBH 16 0 HR 8 6 RBI 16 11/1 K/BB 57/8 0 SB 1

Nationals Pitching Rankings