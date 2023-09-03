Jake Burger vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins and Jake Burger (.463 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including three homers), battle starter Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
He smacked two homers in his last appearance (going 2-for-5) in his most recent appearance against the Nationals.
Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Jake Burger At The Plate
- Burger has 97 hits, which ranks first among Miami hitters this season, while batting .241 with 53 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 111th in batting average, 123rd in on base percentage, and 10th in slugging among the qualified batters in MLB action.
- Burger has gotten a hit in 66 of 116 games this year (56.9%), with more than one hit on 26 occasions (22.4%).
- In 23.3% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 6.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Burger has driven in a run in 36 games this season (31.0%), including 21 games with more than one RBI (18.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- He has scored in 50 games this season (43.1%), including nine multi-run games (7.8%).
Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|40
|.365
|AVG
|.171
|.400
|OBP
|.228
|.442
|SLG
|.390
|4
|XBH
|16
|0
|HR
|8
|6
|RBI
|16
|11/1
|K/BB
|57/8
|0
|SB
|1
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Nationals' 4.94 team ERA ranks 27th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Nationals allow the most home runs in baseball (209 total, 1.5 per game).
- Gray (7-11 with a 4.05 ERA and 120 strikeouts in 137 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Nationals, his 27th of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Monday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw two innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks 35th in ERA (4.05), 52nd in WHIP (1.482), and 39th in K/9 (7.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
