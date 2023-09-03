Jazz Chisholm vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
On Sunday, Jazz Chisholm (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the Miami Marlins face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Josiah Gray. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Nationals.
Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Jazz Chisholm At The Plate
- Chisholm is batting .250 with seven doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 17 walks.
- Chisholm has had a hit in 50 of 72 games this season (69.4%), including multiple hits 15 times (20.8%).
- In 14 games this year, he has hit a home run (19.4%, and 4.8% of his trips to the dish).
- Chisholm has picked up an RBI in 34.7% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 9.7% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 27 games this season (37.5%), including six multi-run games (8.3%).
Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|39
|.248
|AVG
|.252
|.305
|OBP
|.293
|.446
|SLG
|.449
|11
|XBH
|12
|6
|HR
|8
|14
|RBI
|22
|45/9
|K/BB
|42/8
|8
|SB
|9
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff is 29th in the league with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals have a 4.94 team ERA that ranks 27th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Nationals surrender the most home runs in baseball (209 total, 1.5 per game).
- The Nationals will send Gray (7-11) to make his 27th start of the season. He is 7-11 with a 4.05 ERA and 120 strikeouts through 137 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Monday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty went two innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 25-year-old's 4.05 ERA ranks 35th, 1.482 WHIP ranks 52nd, and 7.8 K/9 ranks 39th among qualifying pitchers this season.
