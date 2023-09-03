On Sunday, Jazz Chisholm (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the Miami Marlins face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Josiah Gray. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Nationals.

Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray

Josiah Gray TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Jazz Chisholm At The Plate

Chisholm is batting .250 with seven doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 17 walks.

Chisholm has had a hit in 50 of 72 games this season (69.4%), including multiple hits 15 times (20.8%).

In 14 games this year, he has hit a home run (19.4%, and 4.8% of his trips to the dish).

Chisholm has picked up an RBI in 34.7% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 9.7% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in four contests.

He has scored in 27 games this season (37.5%), including six multi-run games (8.3%).

Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 39 .248 AVG .252 .305 OBP .293 .446 SLG .449 11 XBH 12 6 HR 8 14 RBI 22 45/9 K/BB 42/8 8 SB 9

