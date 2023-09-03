On Sunday, Jazz Chisholm (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the Miami Marlins face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Josiah Gray. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Nationals.

Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jazz Chisholm? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jazz Chisholm At The Plate

  • Chisholm is batting .250 with seven doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 17 walks.
  • Chisholm has had a hit in 50 of 72 games this season (69.4%), including multiple hits 15 times (20.8%).
  • In 14 games this year, he has hit a home run (19.4%, and 4.8% of his trips to the dish).
  • Chisholm has picked up an RBI in 34.7% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 9.7% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in four contests.
  • He has scored in 27 games this season (37.5%), including six multi-run games (8.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
33 GP 39
.248 AVG .252
.305 OBP .293
.446 SLG .449
11 XBH 12
6 HR 8
14 RBI 22
45/9 K/BB 42/8
8 SB 9

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The Nationals pitching staff is 29th in the league with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Nationals have a 4.94 team ERA that ranks 27th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Nationals surrender the most home runs in baseball (209 total, 1.5 per game).
  • The Nationals will send Gray (7-11) to make his 27th start of the season. He is 7-11 with a 4.05 ERA and 120 strikeouts through 137 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance came on Monday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty went two innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • The 25-year-old's 4.05 ERA ranks 35th, 1.482 WHIP ranks 52nd, and 7.8 K/9 ranks 39th among qualifying pitchers this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.