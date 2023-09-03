Joey Wendle -- .133 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Washington Nationals, with Josiah Gray on the hill, on September 3 at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Nationals.

Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray

Josiah Gray TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Joey Wendle At The Plate

Wendle is hitting .226 with 15 doubles, three triples, a home run and 12 walks.

In 54.8% of his 84 games this season, Wendle has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in one of 84 games, and in 0.4% of his plate appearances.

In 15 games this year, Wendle has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in 23 games this season, with multiple runs five times.

Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 41 .224 AVG .228 .243 OBP .283 .306 SLG .331 10 XBH 9 0 HR 1 7 RBI 9 28/3 K/BB 33/9 1 SB 5

