Joey Wendle vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Joey Wendle -- .133 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Washington Nationals, with Josiah Gray on the hill, on September 3 at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Nationals.
Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Joey Wendle At The Plate
- Wendle is hitting .226 with 15 doubles, three triples, a home run and 12 walks.
- In 54.8% of his 84 games this season, Wendle has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in one of 84 games, and in 0.4% of his plate appearances.
- In 15 games this year, Wendle has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in 23 games this season, with multiple runs five times.
Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|41
|.224
|AVG
|.228
|.243
|OBP
|.283
|.306
|SLG
|.331
|10
|XBH
|9
|0
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|9
|28/3
|K/BB
|33/9
|1
|SB
|5
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff is 29th in the league with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.94).
- Nationals pitchers combine to allow 209 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (most in the league).
- Gray (7-11) takes the mound for the Nationals in his 27th start of the season. He has a 4.05 ERA in 137 2/3 innings pitched, with 120 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Monday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went two innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old ranks 35th in ERA (4.05), 52nd in WHIP (1.482), and 39th in K/9 (7.8).
