Joey Wendle -- .133 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Washington Nationals, with Josiah Gray on the hill, on September 3 at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Nationals.

Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Explore More About This Game

Joey Wendle At The Plate

  • Wendle is hitting .226 with 15 doubles, three triples, a home run and 12 walks.
  • In 54.8% of his 84 games this season, Wendle has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.
  • He has gone deep in one of 84 games, and in 0.4% of his plate appearances.
  • In 15 games this year, Wendle has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in 23 games this season, with multiple runs five times.

Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
42 GP 41
.224 AVG .228
.243 OBP .283
.306 SLG .331
10 XBH 9
0 HR 1
7 RBI 9
28/3 K/BB 33/9
1 SB 5

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The Nationals pitching staff is 29th in the league with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Nationals have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.94).
  • Nationals pitchers combine to allow 209 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (most in the league).
  • Gray (7-11) takes the mound for the Nationals in his 27th start of the season. He has a 4.05 ERA in 137 2/3 innings pitched, with 120 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander's most recent time out was on Monday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went two innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old ranks 35th in ERA (4.05), 52nd in WHIP (1.482), and 39th in K/9 (7.8).
