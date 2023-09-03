Jon Berti -- with a slugging percentage of .280 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Washington Nationals, with Josiah Gray on the hill, on September 3 at 1:35 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent game against the Nationals.

Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Read More About This Game

Jon Berti At The Plate

  • Berti has 14 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 17 walks while hitting .280.
  • Berti has had a hit in 66 of 105 games this season (62.9%), including multiple hits 22 times (21.0%).
  • Looking at the 105 games he has played this season, he's homered in three of them (2.9%), and in 0.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • Berti has picked up an RBI in 20.0% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 4.8% of his games.
  • He has scored in 33 games this year (31.4%), including seven multi-run games (6.7%).

Other Marlins Players vs the Nationals

Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
51 GP 54
.269 AVG .290
.296 OBP .330
.331 SLG .386
9 XBH 10
0 HR 3
15 RBI 11
28/6 K/BB 39/11
6 SB 6

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.7 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
  • The Nationals have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.94).
  • The Nationals give up the most home runs in baseball (209 total, 1.5 per game).
  • The Nationals will send Gray (7-11) to make his 27th start of the season. He is 7-11 with a 4.05 ERA and 120 strikeouts through 137 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last pitched on Monday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went two innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old ranks 35th in ERA (4.05), 52nd in WHIP (1.482), and 39th in K/9 (7.8).
