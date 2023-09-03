Jon Berti vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Jon Berti -- with a slugging percentage of .280 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Washington Nationals, with Josiah Gray on the hill, on September 3 at 1:35 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent game against the Nationals.
Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Jon Berti At The Plate
- Berti has 14 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 17 walks while hitting .280.
- Berti has had a hit in 66 of 105 games this season (62.9%), including multiple hits 22 times (21.0%).
- Looking at the 105 games he has played this season, he's homered in three of them (2.9%), and in 0.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Berti has picked up an RBI in 20.0% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 4.8% of his games.
- He has scored in 33 games this year (31.4%), including seven multi-run games (6.7%).
Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|54
|.269
|AVG
|.290
|.296
|OBP
|.330
|.331
|SLG
|.386
|9
|XBH
|10
|0
|HR
|3
|15
|RBI
|11
|28/6
|K/BB
|39/11
|6
|SB
|6
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.7 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
- The Nationals have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.94).
- The Nationals give up the most home runs in baseball (209 total, 1.5 per game).
- The Nationals will send Gray (7-11) to make his 27th start of the season. He is 7-11 with a 4.05 ERA and 120 strikeouts through 137 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Monday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went two innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old ranks 35th in ERA (4.05), 52nd in WHIP (1.482), and 39th in K/9 (7.8).
