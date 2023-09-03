Jon Berti -- with a slugging percentage of .280 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Washington Nationals, with Josiah Gray on the hill, on September 3 at 1:35 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent game against the Nationals.

Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray

Josiah Gray TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Jon Berti At The Plate

Berti has 14 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 17 walks while hitting .280.

Berti has had a hit in 66 of 105 games this season (62.9%), including multiple hits 22 times (21.0%).

Looking at the 105 games he has played this season, he's homered in three of them (2.9%), and in 0.8% of his trips to the plate.

Berti has picked up an RBI in 20.0% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 4.8% of his games.

He has scored in 33 games this year (31.4%), including seven multi-run games (6.7%).

Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 54 .269 AVG .290 .296 OBP .330 .331 SLG .386 9 XBH 10 0 HR 3 15 RBI 11 28/6 K/BB 39/11 6 SB 6

