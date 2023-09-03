Jorge Soler is available when the Miami Marlins take on Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since August 29, when he went 1-for-3 against the Rays.

Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray

Josiah Gray TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Jorge Soler At The Plate

Soler is hitting .239 with 21 doubles, 35 home runs and 56 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 114th in batting average, 85th in on-base percentage, and 14th in slugging.

Soler has gotten a hit in 79 of 125 games this year (63.2%), with multiple hits on 22 occasions (17.6%).

In 24.8% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 6.6% of his trips to the dish.

Soler has had at least one RBI in 34.4% of his games this season (43 of 125), with two or more RBI 20 times (16.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 43.2% of his games this year (54 of 125), with two or more runs 13 times (10.4%).

Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 63 .232 AVG .246 .294 OBP .355 .482 SLG .538 27 XBH 29 15 HR 20 33 RBI 38 61/20 K/BB 69/36 0 SB 1

Nationals Pitching Rankings