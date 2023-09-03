Jorge Soler vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Jorge Soler is available when the Miami Marlins take on Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since August 29, when he went 1-for-3 against the Rays.
Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Jorge Soler At The Plate
- Soler is hitting .239 with 21 doubles, 35 home runs and 56 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 114th in batting average, 85th in on-base percentage, and 14th in slugging.
- Soler has gotten a hit in 79 of 125 games this year (63.2%), with multiple hits on 22 occasions (17.6%).
- In 24.8% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 6.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Soler has had at least one RBI in 34.4% of his games this season (43 of 125), with two or more RBI 20 times (16.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 43.2% of his games this year (54 of 125), with two or more runs 13 times (10.4%).
Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|63
|.232
|AVG
|.246
|.294
|OBP
|.355
|.482
|SLG
|.538
|27
|XBH
|29
|15
|HR
|20
|33
|RBI
|38
|61/20
|K/BB
|69/36
|0
|SB
|1
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in the league.
- The Nationals have a 4.94 team ERA that ranks 27th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Nationals surrender the most home runs in baseball (209 total, 1.5 per game).
- Gray gets the start for the Nationals, his 27th of the season. He is 7-11 with a 4.05 ERA and 120 strikeouts in 137 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Monday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the righty tossed two innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old's 4.05 ERA ranks 35th, 1.482 WHIP ranks 52nd, and 7.8 K/9 ranks 39th.
