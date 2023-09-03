Jorge Soler is available when the Miami Marlins take on Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since August 29, when he went 1-for-3 against the Rays.

Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Jorge Soler At The Plate

  • Soler is hitting .239 with 21 doubles, 35 home runs and 56 walks.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 114th in batting average, 85th in on-base percentage, and 14th in slugging.
  • Soler has gotten a hit in 79 of 125 games this year (63.2%), with multiple hits on 22 occasions (17.6%).
  • In 24.8% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 6.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • Soler has had at least one RBI in 34.4% of his games this season (43 of 125), with two or more RBI 20 times (16.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
  • He has scored in 43.2% of his games this year (54 of 125), with two or more runs 13 times (10.4%).

Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
62 GP 63
.232 AVG .246
.294 OBP .355
.482 SLG .538
27 XBH 29
15 HR 20
33 RBI 38
61/20 K/BB 69/36
0 SB 1

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in the league.
  • The Nationals have a 4.94 team ERA that ranks 27th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Nationals surrender the most home runs in baseball (209 total, 1.5 per game).
  • Gray gets the start for the Nationals, his 27th of the season. He is 7-11 with a 4.05 ERA and 120 strikeouts in 137 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Monday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the righty tossed two innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old's 4.05 ERA ranks 35th, 1.482 WHIP ranks 52nd, and 7.8 K/9 ranks 39th.
