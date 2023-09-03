Josh Bell vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Josh Bell, with a slugging percentage of .282 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Washington Nationals, with Josiah Gray on the hill, September 3 at 1:35 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Nationals.
Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Josh Bell At The Plate
- Bell is hitting .241 with 22 doubles, 19 home runs and 54 walks.
- Bell has gotten at least one hit in 65.6% of his games this year (82 of 125), with multiple hits 21 times (16.8%).
- In 18 games this year, he has hit a long ball (14.4%, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate).
- In 37.6% of his games this season, Bell has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 35 games this year (28.0%), including six multi-run games (4.8%).
Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|47
|.255
|AVG
|.227
|.321
|OBP
|.322
|.510
|SLG
|.395
|5
|XBH
|15
|4
|HR
|7
|6
|RBI
|26
|11/5
|K/BB
|42/24
|0
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Nationals have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.94).
- The Nationals allow the most home runs in baseball (209 total, 1.5 per game).
- Gray (7-11 with a 4.05 ERA and 120 strikeouts in 137 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Nationals, his 27th of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Monday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed two innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up four hits.
- This season, the 25-year-old ranks 35th in ERA (4.05), 52nd in WHIP (1.482), and 39th in K/9 (7.8) among pitchers who qualify.
