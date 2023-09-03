Josh Bell, with a slugging percentage of .282 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Washington Nationals, with Josiah Gray on the hill, September 3 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Nationals.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray

Josiah Gray TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Explore More About This Game

Josh Bell At The Plate

Bell is hitting .241 with 22 doubles, 19 home runs and 54 walks.

Bell has gotten at least one hit in 65.6% of his games this year (82 of 125), with multiple hits 21 times (16.8%).

In 18 games this year, he has hit a long ball (14.4%, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate).

In 37.6% of his games this season, Bell has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 35 games this year (28.0%), including six multi-run games (4.8%).

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 47 .255 AVG .227 .321 OBP .322 .510 SLG .395 5 XBH 15 4 HR 7 6 RBI 26 11/5 K/BB 42/24 0 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings