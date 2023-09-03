Josh Bell, with a slugging percentage of .282 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Washington Nationals, with Josiah Gray on the hill, September 3 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Nationals.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Bell? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Josh Bell At The Plate

  • Bell is hitting .241 with 22 doubles, 19 home runs and 54 walks.
  • Bell has gotten at least one hit in 65.6% of his games this year (82 of 125), with multiple hits 21 times (16.8%).
  • In 18 games this year, he has hit a long ball (14.4%, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate).
  • In 37.6% of his games this season, Bell has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 35 games this year (28.0%), including six multi-run games (4.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 47
.255 AVG .227
.321 OBP .322
.510 SLG .395
5 XBH 15
4 HR 7
6 RBI 26
11/5 K/BB 42/24
0 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
  • The Nationals have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.94).
  • The Nationals allow the most home runs in baseball (209 total, 1.5 per game).
  • Gray (7-11 with a 4.05 ERA and 120 strikeouts in 137 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Nationals, his 27th of the season.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Monday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed two innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • This season, the 25-year-old ranks 35th in ERA (4.05), 52nd in WHIP (1.482), and 39th in K/9 (7.8) among pitchers who qualify.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.