On Sunday, Luis Arraez (.349 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Miami Marlins play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Josiah Gray. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up four hits (going 4-for-5 with two RBI) against the Nationals.

Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray

Josiah Gray TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Arraez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Luis Arraez At The Plate

Arraez leads Miami in OBP (.396), slugging percentage (.451) and OPS (.847) this season.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks first in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks eighth and he is 61st in slugging.

Arraez will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .455 over the course of his last outings.

Arraez has reached base via a hit in 104 games this year (of 130 played), and had multiple hits in 49 of those games.

He has gone deep in 3.8% of his games this year, and 0.9% of his plate appearances.

Arraez has had an RBI in 40 games this year (30.8%), including 15 multi-RBI outings (11.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 51 games this year (39.2%), including eight multi-run games (6.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 68 GP 62 .376 AVG .332 .409 OBP .383 .479 SLG .421 19 XBH 17 3 HR 2 33 RBI 27 10/15 K/BB 22/18 2 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings