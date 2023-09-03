Luis Arraez vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
On Sunday, Luis Arraez (.349 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Miami Marlins play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Josiah Gray. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he racked up four hits (going 4-for-5 with two RBI) against the Nationals.
Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Luis Arraez At The Plate
- Arraez leads Miami in OBP (.396), slugging percentage (.451) and OPS (.847) this season.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks first in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks eighth and he is 61st in slugging.
- Arraez will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .455 over the course of his last outings.
- Arraez has reached base via a hit in 104 games this year (of 130 played), and had multiple hits in 49 of those games.
- He has gone deep in 3.8% of his games this year, and 0.9% of his plate appearances.
- Arraez has had an RBI in 40 games this year (30.8%), including 15 multi-RBI outings (11.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 51 games this year (39.2%), including eight multi-run games (6.2%).
Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|68
|GP
|62
|.376
|AVG
|.332
|.409
|OBP
|.383
|.479
|SLG
|.421
|19
|XBH
|17
|3
|HR
|2
|33
|RBI
|27
|10/15
|K/BB
|22/18
|2
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff is 29th in MLB with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.94).
- Nationals pitchers combine to allow the most home runs in baseball (209 total, 1.5 per game).
- The Nationals are sending Gray (7-11) out for his 27th start of the season. He is 7-11 with a 4.05 ERA and 120 strikeouts in 137 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Monday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty tossed two innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old's 4.05 ERA ranks 35th, 1.482 WHIP ranks 52nd, and 7.8 K/9 ranks 39th.
