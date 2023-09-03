Marlins vs. Nationals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 3
Sunday's game at Nationals Park has the Washington Nationals (62-75) squaring off against the Miami Marlins (69-67) at 1:35 PM ET (on September 3). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-3 victory for the Nationals, so it should be a competitive matchup.
The probable starters are Sandy Alcantara (6-12) for the Marlins and Josiah Gray (7-11) for the Nationals.
Marlins vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Marlins vs. Nationals Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Nationals 5, Marlins 4.
Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Nationals
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
Explore More About This Game
Marlins Performance Insights
- The Marlins have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Miami and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Marlins' last 10 games.
- The Marlins have entered the game as favorites 62 times this season and won 38, or 61.3%, of those games.
- This season Miami has won 16 of its 22 games, or 72.7%, when favored by at least -165 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for the Marlins.
- Miami has scored the fourth-fewest runs in the majors this season with just 553 (4.1 per game).
- The Marlins have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.20).
Marlins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 29
|Rays
|L 11-2
|Sandy Alcantara vs Aaron Civale
|August 30
|Rays
|L 3-0
|Jesús Luzardo vs Zach Eflin
|August 31
|@ Nationals
|W 6-1
|Braxton Garrett vs Joan Adon
|September 1
|@ Nationals
|W 8-5
|Eury Pérez vs Jake Irvin
|September 2
|@ Nationals
|W 11-5
|Johnny Cueto vs Trevor Williams
|September 3
|@ Nationals
|-
|Sandy Alcantara vs Josiah Gray
|September 5
|Dodgers
|-
|Jesús Luzardo vs Clayton Kershaw
|September 6
|Dodgers
|-
|Braxton Garrett vs Lance Lynn
|September 7
|Dodgers
|-
|Eury Pérez vs Julio Urías
|September 8
|@ Phillies
|-
|TBA vs Zack Wheeler
|September 9
|@ Phillies
|-
|Sandy Alcantara vs Aaron Nola
