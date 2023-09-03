Sunday's game at Nationals Park has the Washington Nationals (62-75) squaring off against the Miami Marlins (69-67) at 1:35 PM ET (on September 3). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-3 victory for the Nationals, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The probable starters are Sandy Alcantara (6-12) for the Marlins and Josiah Gray (7-11) for the Nationals.

Marlins vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Marlins vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Nationals 5, Marlins 4.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Nationals

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Marlins Performance Insights

The Marlins have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Miami and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Marlins' last 10 games.

The Marlins have entered the game as favorites 62 times this season and won 38, or 61.3%, of those games.

This season Miami has won 16 of its 22 games, or 72.7%, when favored by at least -165 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for the Marlins.

Miami has scored the fourth-fewest runs in the majors this season with just 553 (4.1 per game).

The Marlins have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.20).

Marlins Schedule