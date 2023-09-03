Jorge Soler and C.J. Abrams will look to continue their recent offensive production when the Miami Marlins and Washington Nationals hit the field at Nationals Park on Sunday, at 1:35 PM ET.

The Marlins are listed as -165 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Nationals (+140). A 9-run total has been listed in the matchup.

Marlins vs. Nationals Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Marlins -165 +140 9 -105 -115 - - -

Marlins Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have a record of 4-3.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Marlins and their opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Marlins' last 10 games.

Marlins Betting Records & Stats

The Marlins have been the moneyline favorite 62 total times this season. They've gone 38-24 in those games.

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter, Miami has a 16-6 record (winning 72.7% of its games).

The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Marlins a 62.3% chance to win.

Miami has combined with opponents to go over the total 61 times this season for a 61-69-5 record against the over/under.

The Marlins have covered 66.7% of their games this season, going 4-2-0 ATS.

Marlins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 38-31 31-36 32-28 36-39 53-50 15-17

